Ahead of her expected appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to thank WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon and others. There have been several reports that Banks has signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling for multiple appearances. Banks’ former tag team partner Namoi posted to her Instagram Stories that she is currently in Japan. Naomi is not expected to appear on the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It has also been reported Naomi is expected to be returning to WWE soon. It is also being reported that Bayley is in Japan to support Banks.

2 DAYS AGO