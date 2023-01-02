Read full article on original website
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023
The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 864,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 4 for the night on with a 0.26 rating.
AEW provides exclusive look at the new intro for Dynamite
AEW provided an exclusive look to their new intro for Dynamite on Tuesday. This is part of the new look and feel for the show that will debut Wednesday night live from Seattle, WA. The theme song is the same. You can watch the new intro below:
Adorable dad asks daughter to resend voice note saying 'I love you' after accidentally deleting old one
He listens to it about 20 times a week and was devastated when it got accidentally deleted.
Sasha Banks thanks Triple H, Vince McMahon and others ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance
Ahead of her expected appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to thank WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon and others. There have been several reports that Banks has signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling for multiple appearances. Banks’ former tag team partner Namoi posted to her Instagram Stories that she is currently in Japan. Naomi is not expected to appear on the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It has also been reported Naomi is expected to be returning to WWE soon. It is also being reported that Bayley is in Japan to support Banks.
Report: AEW has yet to begin contract negotiations for two major talents/EVP’s
According to a report from F4WOnline, AEW has initially reached out to the Young Bucks about negotiating a new contract. However, both sides have yet to officially begin that process. The report further notes that the contracts for both Nick & Matt Jackson are up at the end of 2023...
AEW Dynamite Quick Match Results: Title change and more from Seattle
For this week’s Dynamite live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA – there is only quick results for the matches. We apologize. Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho by pinfall after a spear. After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring and attacked Starks. Action Andretti...
WWE reportedly has interest in signing top NJPW star
According to a repot from Fightful Select WWE has expressed internal interest over the past few months in signing top NJPW star Hikuleo. It was also noted in the report from Fightful Select that Finn Balor, who helped Dragon Lee sign with WWE, has reportedly expressed interest to WWE to bring in Hikuelo. However, it is not known if any of the higher-ups in WWE has reached out to Hikuleo, or when his current deal with NJPW is set to expire.
WWE Superstar receives stitches following angle on Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to reveal that she received three stitches following the angle on Monday’s Raw, where she was attacked by Alexa Bliss. Bliss, who challenged Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship hit Belair with a DDT on the steel steps, which...
Current card for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V
Below is the card for Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V. -Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) -AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn)
