Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For First Show Of 2023

The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 864,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 4 for the night on with a 0.26 rating.
wrestleview.com

AEW provides exclusive look at the new intro for Dynamite

AEW provided an exclusive look to their new intro for Dynamite on Tuesday. This is part of the new look and feel for the show that will debut Wednesday night live from Seattle, WA. The theme song is the same. You can watch the new intro below:
SEATTLE, WA
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks thanks Triple H, Vince McMahon and others ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance

Ahead of her expected appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to thank WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon and others. There have been several reports that Banks has signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling for multiple appearances. Banks’ former tag team partner Namoi posted to her Instagram Stories that she is currently in Japan. Naomi is not expected to appear on the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It has also been reported Naomi is expected to be returning to WWE soon. It is also being reported that Bayley is in Japan to support Banks.
wrestleview.com

Report: AEW has yet to begin contract negotiations for two major talents/EVP’s

According to a report from F4WOnline, AEW has initially reached out to the Young Bucks about negotiating a new contract. However, both sides have yet to officially begin that process. The report further notes that the contracts for both Nick & Matt Jackson are up at the end of 2023...
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Quick Match Results: Title change and more from Seattle

For this week’s Dynamite live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA – there is only quick results for the matches. We apologize. Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho by pinfall after a spear. After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring and attacked Starks. Action Andretti...
SEATTLE, WA
wrestleview.com

WWE reportedly has interest in signing top NJPW star

According to a repot from Fightful Select WWE has expressed internal interest over the past few months in signing top NJPW star Hikuleo. It was also noted in the report from Fightful Select that Finn Balor, who helped Dragon Lee sign with WWE, has reportedly expressed interest to WWE to bring in Hikuelo. However, it is not known if any of the higher-ups in WWE has reached out to Hikuleo, or when his current deal with NJPW is set to expire.
wrestleview.com

WWE Superstar receives stitches following angle on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to reveal that she received three stitches following the angle on Monday’s Raw, where she was attacked by Alexa Bliss. Bliss, who challenged Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship hit Belair with a DDT on the steel steps, which...

