San Diego, CA

San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A rainbow in San Diego County on Sunday. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said.

“Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.

Highs on Monday will be around 60 along the coast, around 59 in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 43 to 50 in the mountains, and 62 to 66 in the deserts

High surf will continue Monday at the beaches, but gradually diminish during the day. However, high surf is expected to return on Thursday and Friday.

While showers are expected overnight Monday, a stronger storm system is expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.

“A somewhat strong low pressure system is expected to bring more widespread and somewhat heavier precipitation for late Wednesday night and Thursday,” the weather service said. “Friday is expected to be mostly dry.”

Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
DANGEROUS STORMS SET TO BUFFET REGION, WEATHER SERVICES ISSUES RARE HIGH SURF ADVISORY

January 4, 2023 (San Diego) – A series of powerful Pacific Storms and atmospheric rivers are set to douse our region starting tomorrow morning, as well as most other areas of California. The National Weather Service issued a rare high surf warning; waves up to 13 feet are forecast along San Diego beaches, along with coastal and urban flooding possible. High tide Thursday will be in the mid-afternoon, when marine hazards will be significant. The public is advised to avoid all area beaches and boaters should stay off the water.
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
It’s Not Over Yet: Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across San Diego

Rainfall was starting to roll into the San Diego area Tuesday morning as part of a new wave of storms expected throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds were thickening with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket Southern California on Tuesday, growing denser as the frontal system over the eastern Pacific approaches the area.
Newsom Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Potentially Damaging Storm

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California Wednesday in advance of a major winter storm expected to dump potentially damaging amounts of rain. According to the governor’s office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts while authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directed Caltrans to request immediate assistance from the Federal Highway Administration to expedite road repairs due to the storms.
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Heavy Rain Ending Sunday Morning, But New Year’s Day Will Be Wet and Windy

A strong Pacific Storm that dumped over an inch of rain on many parts of San Diego County starting Saturday night was expected to taper off on New Year’s Day. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported rainfall totals of 1 inch at San Diego International Airport, 1.65 inches in Encinitas, 1.93 inches in Valley Center and 2.97 inches at the Palomar Observatory.
