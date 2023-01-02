ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Landon Collins, Richie James were highest-graded Giants in Week 17

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqLZg_0k13BXG700

The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their most complete game of the season.

The win sent the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and likely landed quarterback Daniel Jones a long-term contract. But he certainly wasn’t alone in the team’s success.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense, and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3wGG_0k13BXG700
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
  • WR Richie James Jr. (87.5)
  • LT Andrew Thomas (82.4)
  • QB Daniel Jones (81.9)
  • OL Mark Glowinski (76.5)
  • RT Evan Neal (73.8)

Lowest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEony_0k13BXG700
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
  • WR Darius Slayton (46.7)
  • OL Nick Gates (51.0)
  • TE Nick Vannett (51.2)
  • RB Saquon Barkley (53.9)
  • OL Jon Feliciano (58.7)

Highest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btFKN_0k13BXG700
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Landon Collins (89.4)
  • CB Nick McCloud (83.0)
  • NT Dexter Lawrence (78.3)
  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (77.8)
  • LB Jaylon Smith (73.6)

Lowest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQAwZ_0k13BXG700
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • DL Ryder Anderson (30.3)
  • LB Micah McFadden (48.5)
  • CB Fabian Moreau (49.5)
  • LB Oshane Ximines (52.2)
  • DL Leonard Williams (53.9)

Highest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KxzP_0k13BXG700
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
  • LB Oshane Ximines (90.0)
  • LB Cam Brown (77.7)
  • LB Micah McFadden (70.5)

Lowest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHWLQ_0k13BXG700
Vincent Alban/Getty Images
  • RB Matt Breida (39.9)
  • LB Carter Coughlin (56.6)
  • S Tony Jefferson (57.2)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin charity gets donation from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the NFL community in donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity in McKees Rocks. Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced the 24-year-old defensive back went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the football field.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Vibe

Shannon Sharpe Absent From ‘Undisputed,’ Skip Bayless Apologizes To Viewers

Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) episode of FS1’s Undisputed felt very different. Shannon Sharpe was absent and Skip Bayless seemingly had a lot to answer for after an ill-timed tweet following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. “I apologize for what we’re going to do today,” the 71-year-old said in a clip shared by ClutchPoints via Twitter. It is worth noting that he apologized for any offense that viewers may feel as he attempted to conduct the show as normal, despite the entire sports community being shaken up by the Bills’ safety...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy