Landon Collins, Richie James were highest-graded Giants in Week 17
The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their most complete game of the season.
The win sent the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and likely landed quarterback Daniel Jones a long-term contract. But he certainly wasn’t alone in the team’s success.
Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense, and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.
Highest grades, offense
- WR Richie James Jr. (87.5)
- LT Andrew Thomas (82.4)
- QB Daniel Jones (81.9)
- OL Mark Glowinski (76.5)
- RT Evan Neal (73.8)
Lowest grades, offense
- WR Darius Slayton (46.7)
- OL Nick Gates (51.0)
- TE Nick Vannett (51.2)
- RB Saquon Barkley (53.9)
- OL Jon Feliciano (58.7)
Highest grades, defense
- LB Landon Collins (89.4)
- CB Nick McCloud (83.0)
- NT Dexter Lawrence (78.3)
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (77.8)
- LB Jaylon Smith (73.6)
Lowest grades, defense
- DL Ryder Anderson (30.3)
- LB Micah McFadden (48.5)
- CB Fabian Moreau (49.5)
- LB Oshane Ximines (52.2)
- DL Leonard Williams (53.9)
Highest grades, special teams
- LB Oshane Ximines (90.0)
- LB Cam Brown (77.7)
- LB Micah McFadden (70.5)
Lowest grades, special teams
- RB Matt Breida (39.9)
- LB Carter Coughlin (56.6)
- S Tony Jefferson (57.2)
