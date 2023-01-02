Landon Collins, Richie James were highest-graded Giants in Week 17

The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their most complete game of the season.

The win sent the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and likely landed quarterback Daniel Jones a long-term contract. But he certainly wasn’t alone in the team’s success.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense, and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

WR Richie James Jr. (87.5)

LT Andrew Thomas (82.4)

QB Daniel Jones (81.9)

OL Mark Glowinski (76.5)

RT Evan Neal (73.8)

Lowest grades, offense

WR Darius Slayton (46.7)

OL Nick Gates (51.0)

TE Nick Vannett (51.2)

RB Saquon Barkley (53.9)

OL Jon Feliciano (58.7)

Highest grades, defense

LB Landon Collins (89.4)

CB Nick McCloud (83.0)

NT Dexter Lawrence (78.3)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (77.8)

LB Jaylon Smith (73.6)

Lowest grades, defense

DL Ryder Anderson (30.3)

LB Micah McFadden (48.5)

CB Fabian Moreau (49.5)

LB Oshane Ximines (52.2)

DL Leonard Williams (53.9)

Highest grades, special teams

LB Oshane Ximines (90.0)

LB Cam Brown (77.7)

LB Micah McFadden (70.5)

Lowest grades, special teams

