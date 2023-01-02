ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants open as 13.5-point road underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 18

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (9-6-1) may have clinched their first postseason berth since 2016, but that doesn’t mean oddsmakers have begun believing in them.

Big Blue has opened as 13.5-point underdogs for their game this Sunday in Philadelphia against the top-seeded Eagles (13-3), per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The over/under opened at 40.5 total points. The money line is currently a prohibitive Eagles -850, Giants +575.

The Giants are coming off a dominating 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to seal up the 6th seed in the NFC. They cannot better or worsen their playoff position and they are expected to sit some key starters in this game.

Philadelphia lost, 20-10, at home to New Orleans on Sunday — a deflating development for a team hoping to lock up the top seed in the NFC. That means they have something to play for in this game and could have starting quarterback Jalen Hurts back after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles crushed the Giants, 48-22, in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants surrendered a season-high 253 yards rushing in that game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

