FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 6-8
Madison-based Johnny Beehner is recording a stand-up special this weekend at The Laughing Tap. Beehner is known for his sets that focus on the absurdity of day-to-day family life. He has had several media appearances including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Laughs,” “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Trial By Laughter.”
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January
This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
On Milwaukee
The Jazz Estate owner clarifies plans for 2023
Earlier this week, The Jazz Estate made a social media post about upcoming changes at the beloved live music venue, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Social media being social media created some questionable buzz, s0 we reached out to owner John Dye to elaborate on what’s changing and not changing at the lounge in 2023.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 4-7
Draft & Vessel Tosa (7479 Harwood Ave.) is hosting two Belgian beer and pie tasting events this week. The first is Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For $50 you can taste seven Belgian beers and four traditional Belgian pies. There’s no bottle release this week at 1840 Brewing Company...
milwaukeemag.com
Our 40th Anniversary Issue Is Here!
It’s our anniversary! Don’t worry, we got you the gift – a dive into our archives to highlight some of the places we’ve been (and people we’ve met) since our first issue in 1983. From tales of the Milwaukee Mafia to the debut of beloved restaurants like Sanford and Ristorante Bartolotta, we cover decades of Milwaukee’s most interesting stories in this anniversary issue.
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
WISN
Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
wtmj.com
2 students robbed at gunpoint outside of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dorms
MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night. As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block...
WISN
'I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously': Egg price sticker shock
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The cost of eggs has grocery shoppers scrambling. Or, maybe scrambling less. "I have to skip on three-egg omelets, obviously. But yeah, they're pretty expensive. A lot more than I was used to," grocery shopper, John Berens, said. WISN 12 News checked the prices of eggs...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
Family of Sildian Torres said there's been one glimmer of hope since the Milwaukee mother was killed. Her 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat when she was shot, smiled on Christmas Day.
MATC offering full-ride scholarships; first time ever
The 'Ellen & Joe Checota MATC Scholarship' is giving full-ride scholarships for students aiming to earn a short-term career certificate or diploma.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
Comments / 2