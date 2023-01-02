Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
Inside Milwaukee Public Library’s Rise to TikTok Stardom
Whether there will be an uptick in visitors thanks to the library’s #influencer status remains to be seen. “Where we see the real benefits so far, is just in lifting up the library and sort of shifting people’s perception about it,” says Eileen Force Cahill, MPL’s community relations and engagement director.
milwaukeemag.com
Holly Dahlman Talks Bread, Pastries and Kitchen Catastrophes
It’s around 1 p.m. on a Saturday at Shorewood’s Draft & Vessel, and a baking pop-up is in full swing. Holly Dahlman has set up a table across from the bar, crates next to her filled with home-baked goods wrapped in brown paper affixed with the logo of her Hollyberry Bakery. Dahlman – who in summer draws long queues to her stall at the Whitefish Bay Farmers Market – is known for crusty, uniquely flavored sourdough breads; flaky, rich croissants and other seriously habit-forming sweets. Since the ban on the sale of homemade baked goods in Wisconsin was lifted in 2017, she’s become one of a growing number of area bakers selling their specialties at markets, pop-ups and the like.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Reasons to Visit Waukesha
OVER 100 YEARS AGO, Waukesha was known as a spa town, its so-called healing waters earning it the nickname Spring City. Today, the water that better springs to mind is the Fox River, which runs through an old-timey, walkable downtown boasting everything from small plates to accessible parks and hiking trails.
On Milwaukee
Black Shoe Hospitality announces chef changes for Buttermint and Story Hill BKC
Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails and Story Hill BKC, has announced two internal promotions for two executive chef positions. Eric Holcomb, who served previously as executive chef at Story Hill BKC, has been promoted to the role of...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 6-8
Madison-based Johnny Beehner is recording a stand-up special this weekend at The Laughing Tap. Beehner is known for his sets that focus on the absurdity of day-to-day family life. He has had several media appearances including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Laughs,” “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Trial By Laughter.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fantasy Flowers owner retiring after running business for nearly 40 years
THIENSVILLE — Forty years after opening a business with less than $800 to her name, the owner of one of Thiensville's most beloved stores said that all good things must come to an end. Fantasy Flowers owner Nancy Witte-Dycus said that it is time to turn in the keys...
milwaukeemag.com
Whitefish Bay’s City Market to Close, Making Way for a Much-Loved Cafe
News from the North Shore: The City Market, which heretofore has been operating three locations, is closing its 12-year-old Whitefish Bay location (527 E. Silver Spring Dr.). The last day of service is Friday, Jan 6, from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This will enable the company to focus exclusively on its restaurants/bakeries in Shorewood and Wauwatosa.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 4-7
Draft & Vessel Tosa (7479 Harwood Ave.) is hosting two Belgian beer and pie tasting events this week. The first is Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For $50 you can taste seven Belgian beers and four traditional Belgian pies. There’s no bottle release this week at 1840 Brewing Company...
VIDEO: Woman captures theft of Ulta Beauty store on camera
In just one week, three Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted in shoplifting schemes at three different locations: Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and most recently, Menomonee Falls.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January
This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Vessel carrying up to 40,000 gallons of fuel partially sinks in waters off Lake Michigan
Pollution responders with the U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the aid of towing vessel laden with oil and fuel after it took on water while moored in the Port of Milwaukee on Monday.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
carthage.edu
Planned power outage Friday morning
Due to a planned power outage; Internet, Wi-Fi, office phones, and printing services will be unavailable beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The outage will last approximately 1 hour. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Library and Information Services.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Racine, WI
Racine is a vibrant city in Racine County that's full of exciting attractions and activities. Established in 1834 by Captain Gilbert Knapp as Port Gilbert, it obtained its current name, Racine, which comes from the French term for "root" in 1841. In the mid-1800s, Racine experienced a significant transformation as...
Comments / 0