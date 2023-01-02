ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Inside Milwaukee Public Library’s Rise to TikTok Stardom

Whether there will be an uptick in visitors thanks to the library’s #influencer status remains to be seen. “Where we see the real benefits so far, is just in lifting up the library and sort of shifting people’s perception about it,” says Eileen Force Cahill, MPL’s community relations and engagement director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Holly Dahlman Talks Bread, Pastries and Kitchen Catastrophes

It’s around 1 p.m. on a Saturday at Shorewood’s Draft & Vessel, and a baking pop-up is in full swing. Holly Dahlman has set up a table across from the bar, crates next to her filled with home-baked goods wrapped in brown paper affixed with the logo of her Hollyberry Bakery. Dahlman – who in summer draws long queues to her stall at the Whitefish Bay Farmers Market – is known for crusty, uniquely flavored sourdough breads; flaky, rich croissants and other seriously habit-forming sweets. Since the ban on the sale of homemade baked goods in Wisconsin was lifted in 2017, she’s become one of a growing number of area bakers selling their specialties at markets, pop-ups and the like.
SHOREWOOD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

7 Reasons to Visit Waukesha

OVER 100 YEARS AGO, Waukesha was known as a spa town, its so-called healing waters earning it the nickname Spring City. Today, the water that better springs to mind is the Fox River, which runs through an old-timey, walkable downtown boasting everything from small plates to accessible parks and hiking trails.
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Jan. 6-8

Madison-based Johnny Beehner is recording a stand-up special this weekend at The Laughing Tap. Beehner is known for his sets that focus on the absurdity of day-to-day family life. He has had several media appearances including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Laughs,” “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Trial By Laughter.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Whitefish Bay’s City Market to Close, Making Way for a Much-Loved Cafe

News from the North Shore: The City Market, which heretofore has been operating three locations, is closing its 12-year-old Whitefish Bay location (527 E. Silver Spring Dr.). The last day of service is Friday, Jan 6, from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This will enable the company to focus exclusively on its restaurants/bakeries in Shorewood and Wauwatosa.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 4-7

Draft & Vessel Tosa (7479 Harwood Ave.) is hosting two Belgian beer and pie tasting events this week. The first is Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For $50 you can taste seven Belgian beers and four traditional Belgian pies. There’s no bottle release this week at 1840 Brewing Company...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January

This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
carthage.edu

Planned power outage Friday morning

Due to a planned power outage; Internet, Wi-Fi, office phones, and printing services will be unavailable beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The outage will last approximately 1 hour. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Library and Information Services.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Racine, WI

Racine is a vibrant city in Racine County that's full of exciting attractions and activities. Established in 1834 by Captain Gilbert Knapp as Port Gilbert, it obtained its current name, Racine, which comes from the French term for "root" in 1841. In the mid-1800s, Racine experienced a significant transformation as...
RACINE, WI

