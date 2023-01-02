ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Stock up, down after Giants' 38-10 win over Colts

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OarF8_0k13BFcH00

The New York Giants completely manhandled the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, punching their playoff ticket with a commanding 38-10 victory.

The win, which improved the Giants’ record to 9-6-1 on the season, also guarantees their first regular season finish above .500 since 2016.

Whose stock is up and whose is down after the Week 17 win? Let’s take a look.

Stock up: Daniel Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiLPk_0k13BFcH00
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What even needs to be said? The Giants entered Week 17 understanding that a win puts them into the playoffs, and Daniel Jones left nothing up to chance.

In what may have been the most dominating performance of his career, DJ tallied nearly 270 yards and four touchdowns against the 11th-ranked defense in the NFL.

When it came time to pull Jones from the game, he received a rousing standing ovation from the fans who were chanting his name and “MVP!”

Stock down: Daniel Jones critics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av7sw_0k13BFcH00
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Maybe we’re piling on a bit here, but after years of relentless hate and baseless criticism, it’s nice to see the DJ haters getting a little taste of their own medicine.

Some have come out and acknowledged they got it wrong, but many others remain dug in.

The more Jones succeeds, the angrier they seem to become.

Stock up: Evan Neal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozFXA_0k13BFcH00
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Neal has faced a lot of criticism this season and to some degree, it’s been warranted. He’s struggled as a rookie and come up small in some big spots.

Part of that has been battling through injury and another part of that has been the normal acclimation to the NFL.

On Sunday, Neal appeared to have his best game of the entire year. He was mauling defenders at times, including Kwity Paye, and didn’t give up a sack. We’re not even sure he gave up a single pressure.

Stock down: Kenny Golladay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19p9og_0k13BFcH00
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Kenny Golladay took just seven snaps on Sunday and has become an afterthought at this point. He’s being out-played by every other receiver on the roster and his role is unlikely to change.

To Golladay’s credit, he’s taken the reduced role like a professional and hasn’t done much griping. But we’ll see if that continues come the offseason.

It’s been quite a fall from grace.

Stock up: Landon Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btFKN_0k13BFcH00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Collins waited patiently for his turn and when it arrived, he capitalized.

For the second week in a row, the safety-turned-linebacker shined when he was needed. This time, he timed a Nick Foles throw perfectly, picked it off, and returned it to the house for what was arguably the game-sealing score.

Big-time players make big plays in big games. Collins is a big-time player.

Stock down: Darius Slayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEony_0k13BFcH00
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Darius Slayton has made several strides this season and he’s impacted several games positively, but that was not the case on Sunday.

Slayton was targeted just three times, hauling in two receptions for 14 yards. He also fumbled the ball to start the third quarter, briefly breathing some life back into the Colts.

When Slayton got to the sideline, he was met with a not-so-happy Brian Daboll, who later tried to encourage his receiver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy