Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Dodgers News: Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The LA Times released this report.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
3 sharpshooters the Lakers can sign to a 10-day contract to provide a jolt
The Los Angeles Lakers need help if they are going to make any sort of run at the playoffs this season. The options for Los Angeles are limited, with Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn being the team’s only two trade assets. That being said, the buyout market is around...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Dodgers: MLB Legend Talks Trevor Bauer PR Situation
Former pitcher David Cone talked on his podcast about the "PR nightmare" the Dodgers are facing in their decision about Trevor Bauer's future.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
Trevor Bauer Rumors: Dodgers Concerned Over Protecting Brand Image When Weighing Releasing Pitcher
Former MLB player Trevor Plouffe says the Dodgers have to consider a lot more than baseball when deciding whether to bring back Trevor Bauer.
These Three Teams are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Johnny Cueto
The San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins are among teams targeting free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate
Chris Taylor told Access Dodgers that former L.A. infielder Chase Utley is his favorite teammate of all time, which makes perfect sense.
Why Yankees’ new, expensive weapon is ‘special’
Ex-Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin faced Carlos Rodon in the majors and has watched from afar as a YES Network analyst. “I think this guy Carlos is special,” Maybin said on the “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Want to...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Phillies Acquire Reliever From Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs in a small trade on Wednesday.
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer. After signing Hosmer, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Dodgers: All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA
It's safe to say it was the best move Chris Taylor has ever made
