Columbia, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination

Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
mainstreetmaury.com

Summertown duo highlights TSWA golf all-state honorees

Summertown's Cole Campbell and Karlie Campbell lead the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state golf teams, which were announced this week as well as cross country. Cole, a sophomore, won the Class A boys state title this fall, edging Signal Mountain's Peyton Ogle by two strokes with a 3-under 141 for two days at Sevierville.
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
wgnsradio.com

Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies

RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
247Sports

Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: Joe Milton III's future at Tennessee? 'Freaky bright'

If ever there were a doubt of the impact of Josh Heupel on the Tennessee program, it ended when Joe Milton III took the field at the Orange Bowl. And didn’t look anything like Joe Milton III. “Freaky bright,” Heupel said of Tennessee’s future. He may as...
mainstreetmaury.com

Independence runs, guns way past visiting Fairview

Independence boys basketball coach Mark Wilkins wasn’t sure what to expect after his team played seven games in the previous 15 days. He got an energized performance in the Eagles’ 70-60 win over visiting Fairview on Tuesday night.
atozsports.com

Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State celebrates graduates at Fall 2022 commencement

Columbia State Community College celebrated 132 degree and certificate candidates as they crossed the stage during the commencement ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center Saturday, Dec. 10. Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, opened the ceremony by welcoming degree and certificate candidates, faculty, staff and guests.
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State pins 42 new nursing graduates

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 42 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center. “Columbia State’s nursing graduates complete a rigorous program of study and are well prepared to enter the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “With the attainment of this degree, each graduate is eligible to apply for licensure as a registered nurse, a position that provides the opportunity to positively impact many people. Nursing practice is characterized by compassion, competence, collaboration, lifelong learning and adherence to a professional code of conduct. These graduates have chosen a field that will allow them wonderful opportunities to help others and to engage in an exciting, growing profession.”
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
