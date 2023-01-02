Read full article on original website
No. 8 Tennessee looks to extend momentum vs. South Carolina
Now is a good time for No. 8 Tennessee to be hitting another gear. The Volunteers suggest they are just
Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination
Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
Summertown duo highlights TSWA golf all-state honorees
Summertown's Cole Campbell and Karlie Campbell lead the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state golf teams, which were announced this week as well as cross country. Cole, a sophomore, won the Class A boys state title this fall, edging Signal Mountain's Peyton Ogle by two strokes with a 3-under 141 for two days at Sevierville.
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies
RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
Tennessee Vols can still make a big splash in the transfer portal by pursuing talented former ACC player
The Tennessee Vols‘ biggest roster needs this offseason are at cornerback and safety. Tennessee’s secondary played well at times this season, but it was easily the weakest part of the Vols’ roster. So far, the Vols haven’t added a defensive back from the transfer portal, which is...
TSWA recognizes 2022 Class 4A, 5A and 6A All-State football teams
Several Nashville-area high school football players have been named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. The Class 4A, 5A and 6A All-State teams are listed below.
Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
Report: Tennessee Vols player that was a 4-star recruit expected to enter transfer portal
According to a report from Football Scoop’s John Brice, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Merrill is a former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN who signed with Tennessee during the 2021 recruiting cycle. The talented wide receiver was buried...
Hayes: Joe Milton III's future at Tennessee? 'Freaky bright'
If ever there were a doubt of the impact of Josh Heupel on the Tennessee program, it ended when Joe Milton III took the field at the Orange Bowl. And didn’t look anything like Joe Milton III. “Freaky bright,” Heupel said of Tennessee’s future. He may as...
Independence runs, guns way past visiting Fairview
Independence boys basketball coach Mark Wilkins wasn’t sure what to expect after his team played seven games in the previous 15 days. He got an energized performance in the Eagles’ 70-60 win over visiting Fairview on Tuesday night.
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
Fab 15: Midstate boys basketball power rankings as of Jan. 4
Welcome back to Main Street Preps’ Fab 15 Midstate boys basketball power rankings. Here’s a look at how Nashville-area and Midstate teams stack up 1-15, across all classes.
Columbia State celebrates graduates at Fall 2022 commencement
Columbia State Community College celebrated 132 degree and certificate candidates as they crossed the stage during the commencement ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center Saturday, Dec. 10. Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, opened the ceremony by welcoming degree and certificate candidates, faculty, staff and guests.
Columbia State pins 42 new nursing graduates
Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 42 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center. “Columbia State’s nursing graduates complete a rigorous program of study and are well prepared to enter the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “With the attainment of this degree, each graduate is eligible to apply for licensure as a registered nurse, a position that provides the opportunity to positively impact many people. Nursing practice is characterized by compassion, competence, collaboration, lifelong learning and adherence to a professional code of conduct. These graduates have chosen a field that will allow them wonderful opportunities to help others and to engage in an exciting, growing profession.”
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
