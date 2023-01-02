ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
KFOR

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
102.5 The Bone

Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy