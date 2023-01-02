ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor

A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say

A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
Garfield Mother Of Five, 51, Killed In Hit-And-Run

An anguished family continues to reel from the death of a beloved mother of five who was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed the street just outside her Garfield home. Shazia Faazal, 51, will be buried on Thursday, Jan. 5, following a 1:15 p.m. funeral prayer...
GARFIELD, NJ
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Decrease in shootings and homicides in Paterson

Community activist Corey Teague says violent crime is still a major issue. The city of Paterson is experiencing a decline in violent crime. There were 27 homicides and 101 shootings in 2022, which is about a 10% decline from 2020, when the city saw what the mayor called an “epidemic” of gun violence. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says there are two main reasons for the drop: police taking more than 200 guns off the streets and a partnership with community anti-violence groups. But some members of the community don’t believe the decline in shootings and homicides tells the whole story. Community activist Corey Teague believes a number of incidents may not be included in the city’s count because the crimes are committed by police themselves.
PATERSON, NJ
Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings.   Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
PATERSON, NJ
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
