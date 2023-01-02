Read full article on original website
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police
A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said. The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said. One man flashed a handgun and the other...
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor
A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say
A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
Garfield Mother Of Five, 51, Killed In Hit-And-Run
An anguished family continues to reel from the death of a beloved mother of five who was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed the street just outside her Garfield home. Shazia Faazal, 51, will be buried on Thursday, Jan. 5, following a 1:15 p.m. funeral prayer...
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
Decrease in shootings and homicides in Paterson
Community activist Corey Teague says violent crime is still a major issue. The city of Paterson is experiencing a decline in violent crime. There were 27 homicides and 101 shootings in 2022, which is about a 10% decline from 2020, when the city saw what the mayor called an “epidemic” of gun violence. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says there are two main reasons for the drop: police taking more than 200 guns off the streets and a partnership with community anti-violence groups. But some members of the community don’t believe the decline in shootings and homicides tells the whole story. Community activist Corey Teague believes a number of incidents may not be included in the city’s count because the crimes are committed by police themselves.
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings. Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police
A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them. Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
