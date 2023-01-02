ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
silverscreenandroll.com

People around NBA think Lakers front office has been told not to trade their picks

To say the Lakers have some hesitancy in trading out their draft picks would certainly be a fair assessment, likely even an understatement. The team has practiced patience that has occasionally crossed over into outright refusal to part with the picks in any trade, regardless of the team’s situation this year.
atozsports.com

A critical decision looms large for the Dallas Mavericks

Winning cures all ills, and of late the Dallas Mavericks have been feeling great. Dallas has won seven-straight games following Monday night’s 111-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The winning ways are in part due to Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play. Doncic is averaging 41 points during Dallas’ current win streak. But it’s not Doncic alone. Christian Wood, who has been starting recently, is averaging 19 points per game and three blocks in the same stretch — serving as an anchor to Dallas’ defense and a perfect partner to Doncic in the pick-and-roll game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
People

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
LOS ANGELES, CA

