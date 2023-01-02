Why anyone would believe anything coming from any agency of the government is beyond me. We have been lied to for decades and only when previously classified documents are released do we find out. Yes agencies are weaponized against their political opponents, whistleblowers and American citizens that just want to know the truth. Government is too big and powerful and we all know it and do nothing. It will be the death of our great nation 😡
Between the congressional investigations and the truth coming from some media sources, The Biden regime will be weakened and eventually fall. The corruption must be exposed and, as President Trump stated so clearly, THE SWAMP MUST BE DRAINED and include all corrupt individuals regardless of party affiliation! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The FBI is not what it was and former agents know that. We the American people are not happy with the new FBI.
Comments / 520