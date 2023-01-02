ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 6

Vickie L
2d ago

my children are a part of me, and my husband. we are also the ones that care for our children. we are the ones that teach our children right from wrong. we feed them, clothe them, take them to school, etc. we teach them how to walk, talk, feed themselves, use the restroom. I think we should know everything about these children we brought into this world.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like reading this article, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Cities Prioritize Police over People

Fort Worth spends six times more on criminal justice than community services. Texas’ five largest cities—Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth—spend far more on criminal justice than on community services, and in the case of Fort Worth, more than six times as much. This is according to a recent study by the Social Movement Support Lab that analyzed the budgets of the largest cities in the United States to determine the ratio of spending on mass criminalization—including police departments, court systems, and corrections departments—to spending on community care—services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs.
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
LoneStar 92

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas to Improve Bicycle Infrastructure

Cycling in Dallas may soon become easier and safer — and perhaps a lot more popular as a result. The Dallas Department of Transportation (DDT) received $2.5 million of taxpayer money from the City for the development and implementation of better cycling infrastructure citywide. According to the DDT, there...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy