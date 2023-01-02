Read full article on original website
Related
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. Exhibitors range from big names including Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never make it past the prototype stage.On Tuesday night, the show kicked off with media previews from just some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. CES officially opens Thursday.Here are...
Phone Arena
Verizon's 3G CDMA network is now shut down and older phones won't make calls
With the ring-in of the New Year 2023, we have also bid adieu to the good ol' 2G and 3G carrier networks of yesteryear, that is, as New Year's Day was the last you could use your 3G phone or device on Verizon and T-Mobile with Sprint's carrier networks. Those...
The Verge
Meta acquires smart lensmaker Luxexcel as it works toward AR glasses goal
Meta’s throwing more money into the metaverse with its acquisition of Luxexcel, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in 3D-printing prescription lenses for smart glasses. The news was first reported by Dutch outlet De Tijd (via TechCrunch), but Meta has since confirmed to The Verge that it purchased the company.
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
Do quantum universes really exist?
In some interpretations of quantum mechanics, such as the Many-Worlds interpretation or the Pilot Wave Theory, parallel universes may form every time a subatomic particle goes through any interaction.
dallasexpress.com
Hershey’s Sued Over Dark Chocolate Contents
The Hershey Company is under fire for allegedly selling dark chocolate containing lead and cadmium. Last week in New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Hershey in federal court, according to Fox Business. The lawsuit claims that Lazazzaro would not have purchased Hershey’s Special Dark...
India approves $2.3 billion to develop green hydrogen
BENGALURU, India (AP) — The government has approved $2.3 billion to support production, use and exports of green hydrogen, aiming to make India a global hub for the nascent industry. The funding, announced late Wednesday, i s a first step toward establishing the capacity to make at least 5...
marktechpost.com
ML.NET 3.0 Leverages Intel oneDAL Library to Boost Machine Learning Model Training Performance
Microsoft recently released the .NET Cross-Platform Machine Learning Framework ML.NET New Edition 3.0, which includes a number of hard body acceleration enhancements that enable programmers to utilize resource acceleration calculations during training fully. To improve machine learning workload efficiency, developers can now install the most recent ML.NET 3.0 and Intel oneDAL(oneAPI Data Analytics Library) beta kit.
Here’s how to get an Amazon Echo Dot with Alexa for just 99 cents right now
Amazon shoppers can get an Echo Dot device, complete with the Alexa personal assistant, for just $0.99 right now with a special, limited-time offer. It’s easy. All you have to do is go to this Amazon web page, sign in (or create a new account) and start a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscription to claim the offer.
Android Authority
What is the Titan M2 security chip in Google's Pixel phones?
The Titan M2 chip makes Google's Pixel phones more secure, here's how it works. With the Pixel 6 series, Google began developing its in-house Tensor SoC. But that wasn’t the first time the search giant used a piece of custom silicon in its smartphones – the Pixel 2’s Pixel Visual Core was technically the first. One generation later, the company announced that Pixel 3 devices would include a hardware security module dubbed Titan M. Then, in 2021, Google followed it up with the Titan M2. The security chip has since become a selling point for Google phones like the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper From UC Berkeley Presents A General Navigation Model (GNM) From An Aggregated Multirobot Dataset To Drive Any Robot
Although their presence is not as significant as projected by Sci-Fi movies from the 90s, robots are becoming essential in our daily lives with various applications in various industries and settings. For example, in the healthcare industry, robots are used for surgeries, dispensing medication, and assisting with rehabilitation. In the transportation industry, self-driving cars are beginning to become more widespread. Robots are also used in various other settings, such as agriculture, construction, and even household chores. As technology advances, we can expect more robots to be used in our daily lives.
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Falls Short of 2022 Delivery Target
Tesla Inc. fell short of its end-of-year growth target for 2022, despite the electric-vehicle (EV) maker delivering stronger-than-expected metrics in the fourth quarter. Last year proved challenging for the San Francisco-based EV manufacturer and its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk. Tesla reportedly delivered 1.31 million EVS in 2022, just shy of the 1.4 million vehicles the company needed to sell to meet its target goal.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake
It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
Salesforce is a cautionary tale for other tech companies
Salesforce's layoffs signal that the tech industry is going to continue downhill, as customers cut spending. Here's a forecast for the storm ahead.
Comments / 0