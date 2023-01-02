ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

dallasexpress.com

City Fails to Pick up Dallas Trash

Dallas residents say the City has failed to pick up their trash over the holiday season, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the streets. A trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5 was intended to improve collection route efficiency, but residents of De Maggio Avenue near Fair Park said Monday that the City did not collect trash on their street for the entire month of December.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?

TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Arlington homeowners want answers after 200 homes left without gas, heat in cold snap

Nikkie Hunter, council member for Arlington's District 3, said she's finalizing plans for a town hall in early February at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St. Hunter said she hopes Atmos Energy can provide answers to residents in three neighborhoods — Deer Valley, Glenn Meadows and La Frontera — after they were left without natural gas pressure for days, or a clear picture of the fixes Atmos was supposed to make after the February 2021 winter freeze.
ARLINGTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Office Building Becoming Apartments

A local property developer is set to start construction on a new Las Colinas rental community in early 2023. Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. plans to break ground on a new mixed-use rental development in March, according to planning documents filed with the state. The 370-unit, five-story apartment development is being...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update

The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input. The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”
ARGYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.

Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BRIGGS, RYAN MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Ritz-Carlton Getting $22M Reboot

The luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Uptown Dallas is set to commence construction this month on a colossal $22 million renovation project. The renovations will begin this month and are being spearheaded by Crescent Real Estate, the Fort Worth-based real estate investment firm that originally developed the luxury hotel, according to plans filed with the state.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tax Breaks Proposed for ‘Food Desert’ Grocers

Data from 2015 revealed that the number of Dallas residents living over 5 miles away from a grocery store stood in the hundreds of thousands. According to State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), this issue is statewide: “Texas has the largest ‘grocery gap’ in the nation, which means that our state has the lowest number of supermarkets per capita of any state.”
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm

North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
DALLAS, TX

