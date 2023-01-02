North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO