Belal Muhammad is trying to choose fights that align with his goals. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has worked himself into a great position heading into 2023. After winning two fights in 2022, Muhammad can now be found sitting in the number four spot on the rankings. He has not lost a fight since 2019 and his only blemish in the past four years has been a no-contest in his fight against the reigning champion Leon Edwards. At the time that they fought, Edwards was not the champion, but now that he is on top it would make sense for Muhammad to be looking to run that one back. Although he has called for the rematch, he is admitting that there is another bout that may interest him more.

2 HOURS AGO