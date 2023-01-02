Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Askren Responds To Hypothetical MMA Fight Against Jake Paul: ‘I’d Love To Rub His Face In The Canvas’
Ben Askren has shown interest in an MMA fight against Jake Paul. After defeating a YouTuber (AnEsonGib) and a former basketball player (Nate Robinson), ‘The Problem Child’ sought a new challenge in the boxing ring. Paul took on Ben Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship world champion, knocking him out in the first round.
Coach of Islam Makhachev Doesn’t Think He Will Get A Finish Against Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev is heading into his first title defense and his coach thinks it will be hard fought war. In 2022, Islam Makhachev was crowned the UFC lightweight champion. He was able to follow in his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps and now holds that UFC belt. Many believe that Makhachev is the best fighter in the UFC right now but to officially prove that, he must first take down the number one pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski. These two have their meeting all set. They will face off in the main event of the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia.
Conor McGregor Calls Jake Paul ‘Numbnuts’ For Signing With PFL: “Gave Away 50% of a Future Purse”
‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor criticized Jake Paul for signing with the Professional Fighters League in a now-deleted tweet. On Thursday, it was revealed that the YouTuber turned professional boxer has agreed to trade in his 16oz gloves for 4oz ones. ‘The Problem Child’ officially inked a deal with the PFL, making the jump from the squared circle to the Smart Cage in 2023. No other details were provided at the time of the announcement, but the news sent shockwaves through the MMA community and everyone seemingly has an opinion to share, including the UFC’s outspoken Irish superstar.
Gilbert Burns Commends Charles Oliveira For Putting Brazilian MMA Back On The Map
Gilbert Burns believes Charles Oliveira is responsible for re-igniting the fire that once burned so brightly in Brazilian MMA. Some of the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon were Brazilian, such as former champions Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo just to name a couple. However, their UFC days are over with Silva moving to the boxing ring and Aldo retiring from MMA last year.
Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
Belal Muhammad On Why He Would Choose To Fight Khamzat Chimaev Over Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad is trying to choose fights that align with his goals. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has worked himself into a great position heading into 2023. After winning two fights in 2022, Muhammad can now be found sitting in the number four spot on the rankings. He has not lost a fight since 2019 and his only blemish in the past four years has been a no-contest in his fight against the reigning champion Leon Edwards. At the time that they fought, Edwards was not the champion, but now that he is on top it would make sense for Muhammad to be looking to run that one back. Although he has called for the rematch, he is admitting that there is another bout that may interest him more.
ESPN Instructs Employees Not To Tweet About Dana White Controversy
ESPN appears to be doing damage control in regards to UFC president Dana White’s ongoing controversy. A viral video began making the rounds this week showing White and his wife at a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The pair appeared to be arguing with one another before White’s wife slapped him. This prompted the UFC boss to respond with a slap of his own.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jake Paul Signing with PFL & Praises His Wrestling Background
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to Jake Paul signing with the PFL. Cormier says Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev would be the biggest upset in MMA history. Social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul is coming off the biggest win of his career over legendary MMA...
Jimmy Flick Says He And Charles Johnson Are ‘Not Involved’ In Suspicious UFC Vegas 67 Betting Activity
A sudden noticeable shift on the betting lines of Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson fight draws major concern. “The Brick” addressed the issue and stated that he and his opponent have nothing to do with it. The UFC has been very clear with their stance on not tolerating suspicious...
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Believes He Has ‘A Lot More Ways to Win’ Against Chito Vera: ‘He Has a Puncher’s Chance’
Cory Sandhagen will step back into the Octagon on February 18th to take on No. 4 ranked contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Winner in three of his last five, Sandhagen (15-4-0) will look to get back into title contention this February when he returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a showdown with streaking bantamweight contender, Chito Vera. The last time we saw ‘Sandman’ inside the Octagon, he earned a fourth-round TKO over Song Yadong in September. Taking a moment away from training, Sandhagen sat down with James Lynch in a MiddleEasy exclusive to discuss his thoughts on the 135-pound showdown scheduled for next month and the importance of taking the right amount of time off in between fights.
Jake Paul Signs With PFL, Offers Nate Diaz A Two Fight Deal In Boxing And MMA
Jake Paul has officially signed on to an MMA organization and is targeting Nate Diaz as his first fight. Over the last few years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. The Disney channel star became a YouTube sensation and then began to target the sport of boxing. Since his debut, fans have been tuning in more and more to see what he has been up to and to watch his fights. Maybe to the dismay of some fans, Paul has been winning. He has taken down several world-champion MMA stars inside the boxing ring but is now ready to turn the tables. Paul has announced that he has signed on with the Professional Fighters League and will in fact compete in mixed martial arts.
UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Says He’s ‘More Deserving’ Of UFC Title Shot Than Sean O’Malley
Cory Sandhagen reckons he has a better case for a title shot than Sean O’Malley. ‘I’m more deserving than he is of the title shot’. The #5 UFC bantamweight contender is coming off a doctor stoppage of Yadong Song and is now slated to meet fellow contender Chito Vera on Feb. 18th. Sandhagen believes a win over Vera will get him back to title contention and even name-dropped Sean O’Malley, who claims he is next in line for the belt after (or if) Aljamain Sterling squares off with Henry Cejudo.
Ariel Helwani Hints That Bellator MMA May Be Up For Sale
There might be a change of ownership for Bellator MMA in the future according to Ariel Helwani. Since the early 90s, the UFC has held firm as the number one MMA promotion in the world. They boast about having the biggest stars and putting on the most MMA events per year. For many years in the court of public opinion, Bellator MMA was near second, at least in terms of popularity and star power. Bellator has a talented roster of fighters and holds a significant number of events per year, all around the world. Over the past few years, other MMA promotions such as PFL have been growing in popularity, which could beg the question, is Bellator MMA in a downcycle?
A.J. McKee After Splurging $100K On Samurai Suit For Bellator vs. Rizin Entrance: ‘Scared Money, Don’t Make Money’
A.J. McKee talked about the $100k handmade samurai suit he rocked on his Bellator vs. Rizin entrance. “Mercenary” is eyeing to become a champion again this year. A.J. McKee ensured his MMA debut in Japan will be as epic as possible. By that, the former Bellator featherweight king meant he wouldn’t mind splurging $100K on a handmade samurai suit for a grand entrance in his Bellator vs. Rizin bout against Roberto de Souza.
Ali Abdelaziz Declares Kamaru Usman As The Next Welterweight Title Challenger: ‘Please Enough With The Rumors’
Ali Abdelaziz has denied any possibility of Kamaru Usman not getting the next welterweight title shot. Leon Edwards turned the MMA world upside down by defeating ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with a fifth-round head kick knockout at UFC 278. ‘Rocky’ gave Usman his second loss and ended his title reign dating back to March 2019.
Dan LeBatard Accuses ESPN of Intentionally Avoiding Coverage of Altercation Between Dana White and His Wife
UFC broadcast partner ESPN has been rather quiet when it comes to coverage of Dana White’s altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve. While celebrating the new year with his wife in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub, the UFC president was caught on camera getting into a physical altercation with his wife of nearly 30 years. In the short clip, White can be seen striking his wife with an open hand. While the MMA community has been debating the incident at great length with many condemning White’s actions, the promotion’s broadcast home has been uncharacteristically quiet.
Josh Barnett Believes Phil Baroni Suffered From CTE Before Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend
Former UFC and PRIDE MMA fighter Phil Baroni was arrested on New Year’s Day, allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The MMA community was shocked as news broke that Baroni had been charged with the murder of his girlfriend while staying in a hotel room over the weekend. It is reported that drugs and alcohol played a role in the fatal altercation, Baroni’s friend Josh Barnett believes that CTE likely played a role in the incident.
Mike Perry Reveals Jake Paul Sent Him A Boxing Contract: ‘He Changed His Mind’
Mike Perry has revealed that Jake Paul sent him a boxing contract. ‘The Problem Child’ is looking for a new boxing opponent, and Perry is being considered. ‘Platinum’ seems to be making a last-ditch effort after Paul decided to explore other options. The former UFC fighter had this to say on Twitter:
Dillon Danis Pulls Out Of Boxing Match With KSI, Accused Of Being ‘Underprepared’
The scheduled boxing match between Dillon Danis and KSI will not be happening now that Danis has pulled out. For the last three years, grappling standout turned MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been sitting out. He has been dealing with a lingering injury that has kept him sidelined but he was now ready to return. After just two MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, Danis was taking his talents to the boxing ring. He has done a great deal of trash-talking during his absence and had finally booked a fight against a YouTuber, KSI.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0