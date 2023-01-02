Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Sparkles in Gorgeous Beach Photos to Celebrate the New Year

Style oozes from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade ’s daughter Kaavia James , who celebrated the new year like the shining star she is. The 4-year-old posed on the beach in the prettiest, most sparkly outfit — and it’s the energy we want to take with us into 2023!

“Happy New Year good people! A lil #SundaySweetness ,” a post was captioned on Kaavia’s Instagram yesterday, which is run by her parents. In the photos taken by photographer Aubrey Hord , the little girl is glowing. (See the pictures HERE ).

Kaavia is dressed in a sparkly black-and-gold tutu paired with a black shirt with a big gold star on the front. The shoulders are fitted with tufts from the same glittering tulle as the tutu, which looks divine. Her fashionista status is sealed with the sparkling gold butterflies tattooed on her right leg. She is a star, through and through!

The little girl (known as Shady Baby) is all sweetness in this photo series. In one photo, she holds up two fingers in each hand as a goodbye to 2022. In another, she poses with one hand on her lap and her head titled to the side as she gives an adorable grin. She looks so grown up.

“Superstar 😍❤️‍🔥🙏🏾,” one person commented.

Another said, “The stars on the leg is a whole vibe!”

Kaavia was feeling generous, and she let her parents join her for some photos, too. The Strange World star shared family photos from the beach, and of course, Kaavia steals the show.

“12 new chapters, 365 new pages. Make it count,” Union captioned the photos. In them, she joins Kaavia, dressed in a long black sequined gown. Wade is also in the photos, dressed in all black and admiring his little girl.

In another slide in the carousel, Union shares a video of Kaavia and a friend singing karaoke as other kids run around them providing strobe lights. It seems like such a fun New Year’s eve celebration!

Kaavia looks radiant always, but this new outfit really captures her shining personality. We can’t wait to see her continue to grow (and shine!) this year!

