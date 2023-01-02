ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri legislators set policy priorities on ceremonial first day

JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers went back to work, kicking off a new legislative session by declaring interest in policy around ballot initiatives, education and sports betting. The first session of the 102nd General Assembly began with a largely ceremonial and procedural first day. State Sen. Caleb...
Parson says Missouri to execute transgender inmate Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the state would move forward with the execution of Scott McLaughlin, convicted of murdering Beverly Guenther in 2003 in Earth City. McLaughlin, 49, has been living as a transgender woman, Amber, and was being held in the men’s prison at Potosi....
