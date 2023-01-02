Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri legislators set policy priorities on ceremonial first day
JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers went back to work, kicking off a new legislative session by declaring interest in policy around ballot initiatives, education and sports betting. The first session of the 102nd General Assembly began with a largely ceremonial and procedural first day. State Sen. Caleb...
gladstonedispatch.com
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years. He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri lawmakers reconvene focused on sports betting, teacher pay, initiative petitions
The Missouri House chamber during the 2022 legislative session (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 27, GeoComply defeated 82,000 attempts by Missourians to access sports gambling sites. Missouri hasn’t legalized sports wagering, and a gambler must be in a state...
gladstonedispatch.com
Attorney General Andrew Bailey answers questions from the press
Andrew Bailey sworn in as Missouri’s third attorney general in five years. Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general on Tuesday. at the Missouri Supreme Court.
gladstonedispatch.com
Parson says Missouri to execute transgender inmate Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the state would move forward with the execution of Scott McLaughlin, convicted of murdering Beverly Guenther in 2003 in Earth City. McLaughlin, 49, has been living as a transgender woman, Amber, and was being held in the men’s prison at Potosi....
Comments / 0