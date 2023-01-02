ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
mesquitenv.gov

Utility Work -January 6, 2023

Utility Work: Southwest Gas contractors will be paving on Sandhill Boulevard at the I-15 Overpass January 6, 2023 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Expect a lane shift and reduced speeds.
Mesquite Local News

Best of Mesquite ballots due

The January issue of Mesquite Monthly contains the Best of Mesquite ballot, that is due by the end of the month. You can drop the ballot off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail. They are due by Jan. 31. The Mesquite Monthly Best of Mesquite is the only...
mvprogress.com

Small Family Farm in Moapa Meets High Demand

The Mesquite Community Farmers Market held in December was a big hit. A huge turnout of local residents came to the event seeking farm-fresh produce. At the very center of the event was Kirsten and Alex Pope, owners of Ika Greens, a family-owned farm operation in Moapa. The Popes were truly the rock stars of the market.
Mesquite Local News

Mission: Dennis and Mary lee Taylor

Elder Dennis and Sister Mary lee Taylor returned home Dec. 16 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an 18 month mission in the England Birmingham Mission. Elder and Sister Taylor have been asked to speak Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Mesquite...
kjzz.com

Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar, January 5-6

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
890kdxu.com

A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
