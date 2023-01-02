ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More

Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline . Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal.

She announced the casting news via Instagram in March 2022, while posing alongside Golda.

"No words really," India wrote at the time. "Thank you to my secret keepers for keeping it a secret. Absolute honor."

Keep reading for more details on the show, including release date, full cast and more.

What Will the 'Bridgerton' Prequel Be About?

"This Bridgerton -verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton ," the show's official description reads.

Not to mention, the prequel is being turned into a book by Bridgerton series author Julia Quinn and the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes .

Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” the Scandal creator shared in a July 2022 statement, per Variety . “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7wnm_0k132GD400

The 'Bridgerton' Prequel Cast

Other than India starring as Queen Charlotte, actress Arsema Thomas will appear as Young Lady Danbury. Rounding out the cast is Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta; Corey Mylchreest as Young King George; Sam Clemmett playing Young Brimsley; Freddie Dennis appearing as Reynolds; Richard Cunningham playing Lord Butem; Tunji Kasim as Adolphus; Rob Maloney appearing as the Royal Doctor; Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

When Will the 'Bridgerton' Prequel Premiere?

The limited series, set to have eight episodes, is set to premiere at some point in 2023.

A 1st Look

Netflix released a first look at the series in September 2022. The two-minute-long clip showed the first time Queen Charlotte met King George.

