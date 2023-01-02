The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO