Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 season
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coach
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to Help
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County
The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced
Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kouts, Valpo, South Central High top NWI in graduation rate
Kouts Middle/Senior High School saw 100% of its 66 seniors graduate in 2022 while South Central Jr./Sr. High School and Valparaiso High School saw 98.77% and 98.53%, respectively, of their seniors graduating, according to data released last week by the Indiana Department of Education. The three high schools boasted the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lower Macungie to submit sewage plan for Quarry Road warehouse
L. MACUNGIE TWP. – A proposed warehouse project on the site of a former quarry saw movement at Thursday's meeting of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners. Township Engineer Bryan McAdam said the commercial development at 7991 Quarry Road had submitted a sewer planning module that outlines how water will be handled on the site.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal
GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man pleads guilty to killing East St. Louis security guard during bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a 56-year-old security guard during a 2021 bank robbery in East St. Louis. Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery and use of a firearm to commit murder in the death of Ted Horn, of St. Libory, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Ohio House speaker pledges to work with all
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected. The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here are the Idaho laws going into effect in 2023
Originally published Jan. 2 on KTVB.COM. A handful of bills became laws at the start of this year. Here’s a rundown. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a...
