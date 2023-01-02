ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Old man
3d ago

The juvenile probably needed an attitude adjustment sometimes these juveniles push the limits

Reply(3)
4
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man accused of pulling hair, biting man in alleged assault

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of biting and pulling the hair of another man in an argument. On Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of E. Phillip Avenue. Officers spoke with a...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

More details released from crash near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge

NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
kscj.com

NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County

DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Unger sworn in for ninth term as sheriff

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff was sworn in for his ninth term on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning Unger was sworn into County Sheriff for the start of his ninth term. Unger has served in Stanton County since 1986 and became the county's Sheriff...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Northeast president, CCC administrator Dr. James Underwood dies at 78

NORFOLK, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College president has died. Dr. James Underwood, who served six years at the helm of Northeast, died at 78 on Wednesday. Underwood’s higher education career consisted of 45 years as a community college educator with the last 20 years as a college president.
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
waynedailynews.com

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN WAYNE

WAYNE – The Wayne Police Department has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY in Wayne. Due to the unexpected incoming snow and ice storm, The City of Wayne, Nebraska – Government has declared a Snow Emergency starting at Noon Monday, January 2nd, until further notice for parking on all streets in Wayne.
WAYNE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy