NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile

Old man
3d ago
The juvenile probably needed an attitude adjustment sometimes these juveniles push the limits
Stanton Co. Sheriff: Norfolk man arrested on year-old warrant for burglary, felony theft
Brad Tuttle, 55, of Norfolk had a warrant out for his arrest for charges of burglary, felony theft and criminal trespass after an investigation into old Rock Company, west of Stanton last year, last year.
Norfolk man accused of pulling hair, biting man in alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of biting and pulling the hair of another man in an argument. On Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of E. Phillip Avenue. Officers spoke with a...
Investigators obtain phone records in continued search for North Fork Area Transit GM
MADISON, Neb. -- Investigators are seeking phone records for a nearly nine-month period as they continue to search for the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Madison County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart's cell...
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
More details released from crash near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge
NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
Unger sworn in for ninth term as sheriff
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff was sworn in for his ninth term on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning Unger was sworn into County Sheriff for the start of his ninth term. Unger has served in Stanton County since 1986 and became the county's Sheriff...
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
North Fork Area Transit says it will 'cease operations' barring new financial support
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska transit operation will be ceasing operations this week due to a shortage of funds. North Fork Area Transit made the announcement Thursday that all of its services would be suspended effective Friday at 6:00 p.m. The organization said it will continue to look for...
Former Northeast president, CCC administrator Dr. James Underwood dies at 78
NORFOLK, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College president has died. Dr. James Underwood, who served six years at the helm of Northeast, died at 78 on Wednesday. Underwood’s higher education career consisted of 45 years as a community college educator with the last 20 years as a college president.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN WAYNE
WAYNE – The Wayne Police Department has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY in Wayne. Due to the unexpected incoming snow and ice storm, The City of Wayne, Nebraska – Government has declared a Snow Emergency starting at Noon Monday, January 2nd, until further notice for parking on all streets in Wayne.
Council Approves Purchase Agreement For Ameritas Properties, Sign MOU With School District
WAYNE –Although Tuesday evening’s Wayne City Council regular agenda was light on the number of agenda items, two approvals were made after several meetings of discussion. From the council chambers inside City Hall, there will be a new Wayne City Hall location in the future. Following closed session,...
