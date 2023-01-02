Read full article on original website
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago
HIP HIP HOORAY. Now if they would just get rid of the democrats in St. Louis and Kansas city. They are destroying those cities.
Missouri Senate leaders’ legislative priorities going into 2023 session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The 2023 Missouri legislative session starts Wednesday. As expected, Republicans and Democrats in the State Senate have differing priorities. Republican Party Republican State Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, returns to the Capitol this year with a new title: Senate President Pro Tem. The position will have to be ratified by the The post Missouri Senate leaders’ legislative priorities going into 2023 session appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hartmann: The We-Can't-Trust-Ourselves Movement
Missouri voters will be asked to ban simple majorities on ballot issues — by a simple majority
vfpress.news
State Lawmakers Pushing Tougher Regulations For ‘Predatory’ Pawnbrokers
SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day...
Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support
As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators. According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban...
New bill calls to repeal Missouri abortion ban
A new bill calls on Missouri to repeal an abortion ban in conncection with a 2019 statue.
Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday
The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Bailey to be sworn in as Missouri Attorney General on Tuesday
Be sure to come back here Tuesday for a livestream of the ceremony. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri’s next attorney general will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City. Andrew Bailey was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on Nov. 23 to be the next attorney general. The The post Bailey to be sworn in as Missouri Attorney General on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
KFVS12
The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
schiffgold.com
Missouri Bill Would Take Steps Toward Treating Gold and Silver as Money
A bill introduced in the Missouri Senate for the 2023 legislative session would take important steps toward treating gold and silver as money instead of as commodities and would set the stage for currency competition in the Show-Me State. Sen. William Eigel (R) filed SB100 last month. The legislation would...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 5th, 2023
(Statewide) -- A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The organization does not say which hospitals are at risk of closing. According to the nonprofit, 10 hospitals have closed in Missouri since 2005.
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he would not halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, 49, who is set […]
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
KMOV
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) customers will see a change on their water bill soon. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment on customer bills. The agreement was filed by the MAWC, the...
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage
Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
mymoinfo.com
