This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
liveforlivemusic.com
Fruition Plots Run Of Full-Band Tour Dates In March
Fruition will return to the road at full strength in 2023 for a run of shows in the Southeast. Singers Jay Cobb Anderson, Kellen Asebroek, and Mimi Naja played select dates in late 2022 as a trio while drummer Tyler Thompson and bassist Jeff Leonard each took time off to welcome new babies with their partners. Now the band is ready to reunite and hit the road in March.
Mountain Xpress
(HUMOR) The ceiling is the roof
Installation is now complete on PIE.ZAA’s new retractable roof, which co-owner Tyler Kotch says “gives new meaning to the phrase ‘pie in the sky.’”. The makeover allows the producer of Asheville’s largest pizzas to offer helicopter home delivery service. PIE.ZAA pilots hover over the South Slope restaurant and, as the building gets topless, lower a rope with a hook. The box — safely housed inside a Kevlar carrying device — is attached by the kitchen staff, and the meal heads off to its lucky buyers.
Hallmark Channel Reveals Details on First Christmas Movie of 2023
Talk about an early countdown! Hallmark Channel has unwrapped the first movie in its 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup. A Biltmore Christmas starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha will shoot entirely on location at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. "Each year we look for ways to create...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
iheart.com
Last Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Gas Tax Jumps, Rental Assitance Available
(Asheville, NC) -- It appears that water service is back on around Asheville. The city announced yesterday that all boil advisories had been lifted after lab results revealed there were no contaminants. The last water to be restored came in the western part of the county yesterday. Customers may still see discolored or cloudy water.
nctripping.com
Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
iheart.com
AVL Water Crisis Drags On, Murder in the Valley, Tripledemic hits WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.
WLOS.com
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
WLOS.com
A lot of praying & a lot of patience:' Western Buncombe water outages approach one week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The western areas of Asheville’s water system are approaching a week without water, as city leaders say water is being restored in the southern portion of the water system. Several residents are relying on Buncombe County’s water distribution sites for drinking water and non-potable...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
ourstate.com
Soaking in Hot Springs
This is no everyday soothing soak. It’s no ordinary relaxing bath. The water bubbles out of the ground at an ahhh-inducing 110 degrees Fahrenheit, flowing at a sprightly 160 gallons per minute. Pumped a quarter-mile down the mountain, it’s treated with a blast of ultraviolet light to further purify Mother Nature’s own high standards for clean geothermal spring water, and then it flows through private bathing cabanas at Hot Springs Resort & Spa, built just a river-stone’s-throw from Spring Creek and the French Broad River.
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
