ValueWalk
These 3 Tech Stocks Are In For A Happier New Year
The information technology sector of the S&P 500 declined -28% in 2022. Lam Research is a behind-the-scenes tech company that will power the digital economy for years. Qualcomm stock screams value at less than 10x earnings — and a $3.00 annual dividend to boot. Fortinet is a cybersecurity leader...
ValueWalk
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Duke Energy is a regulated utility that should see tax benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Company is selling its Commercial Renewables segment in 2023 to become a pure-play utility, strengthen the balance sheet, reduce costs, and trim debt. Duke Energy shares are trading at $19.55X forward...
ValueWalk
Steven Cohen’s Point72 Discloses 5.3% Pulmonx Stake As BofA Downgrades The Stock
Discusses the latest hedge fund position with quant analysis and market commentary. On Wednesday evening after the closure of US equity markets, a 13G filing with the SEC revealed Steven Cohen’s hedge fund Point72 had disclosed a 5.3% stake in lunch disease focused biopharma company Plumonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). The filing...
ValueWalk
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom?
Nio stock might be bottoming due to strong delivery data. The company made record deliveries in Q4 and beat its own guidance. The sentiment is firming and could develop into a tailwind for this name. If you are wondering if this is the bottom for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock it might...
ValueWalk
Top Hedge Fund Industry Trends For 2023
Here are Agecroft Partners’ 14th annual predictions for the biggest trends in the hedge fund industry for 2023. These predictions are based on dialogue with more than 2,000 institutional investors located globally and hundreds of hedge fund organizations. They are also predicated upon an economic forecast of continued rising...
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
ValueWalk
New Study Reveals The Places Most Interested In Stocks And Trading Worldwide
New analysis reveals Singapore as the country most interested in stocks and trading in the past year. India and Canada are the second and third countries Googling stock-related terms the most. The United States ranks as the fourth country most interested in stocks, with the United Kingdom ninth in the...
ValueWalk
Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Mullen Automotive’s short interest is as high as 45% on some sites. The cost of borrowing is skyrocketing as bulls hold tight and bears search for shares to short. The charts are very bullish and need a single catalyst to ignite a rally. For those wondering when or if...
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of Jan 2023
The fourth quarter earnings season is set to start next week with many big financial organizations scheduled to report their earnings, including UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and more. FactSet estimates an earnings drop of 2.8% for the S&P 500. If it turns out to...
Tesla falls 8% to new multiyear lows after the company slashed the price for its electric vehicles in China again
The company discounted its cars by up to 14% for its Model 3 and Model Y, which are its two most popular vehicles.
ValueWalk
Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Apple is trading at a multiyear low and has been offering the best prices since early in 2021. The trend in analysts’ sentiment is down, however, and may weigh on price action this year. The institutions aren’t helping either so Apple’s price could make another move lower.
ValueWalk
What Will This Mean For The Devon Energy Stock Price This Year?
Devon Energy may benefit from higher oil and natural gas prices this year. However, the extent of the incoming recession is unknown. Much of the world’s economy hinges on China’s reopening and economic recovery. China recently indicated that it will spend $1 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending to...
ValueWalk
Muted Start With The FTSE 100 As Global Growth Worries Reign And UK Strikes Erupt
Muted start with the FTSE 100 set to edge slightly higher, while Germany’s DAX set to trade lower. Waves of covid infections in China held back business activity in December. Optimism rises despite infections, helping lift oil, with Brent crude above $86 a barrel. Fresh industrial action erupts, forcing...
ValueWalk
Are Stock Prices Still Forming A Bottom?
The S&P 500 keeps extending its consolidation – is this a potential bottoming pattern?. The broad stock market index lost 0.40% on Tuesday, after opening above its last Friday’s closing price. It extended an over two-week-long consolidation along the 3,800 level. On previous week’s Thursday it reached new medium-term low of 3,764.49, before bouncing back above 3,800.
ValueWalk
46% Of Developers Utilize NodeJS Worldwide
Many online businesses are earning a significant profit through rising sales. People have bolstered the usage of solutions, loaded and built using numerous frameworks and tech stacks. If we talk about frameworks, then apps created using NodeJS are gaining a significant rise, as numerous ventures have turned to its capabilities to develop many renowned brands.
ValueWalk
Is The USDX Building Strength To Push Gold Prices Down?
The USD Index is a key driver of gold prices (apart from real interest rates). How much strength has it shown recently?. In yesterday’s analysis, I compared the current situation in the precious metals to the one in stocks that we saw last year. It appears that the similarity remains up-to-date as gold is up in today’s pre-market trading (at the moment of writing these words).
ValueWalk
AMC Entertainment Appoints Two Women to Board of Directors, Significantly Improving Diversity Goals
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest movie theater chain in the world, said Thursday it appointed Denise “Dee” Clark and Keri Putnam to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2023. AMC Appoints Two Female Directors. The appointments will bring the total number of female directors on the board...
ValueWalk
Happy New Year 2023: Is This A Gold Or USDX Rally?
Gold welcomed the first day of 2023 with a rally, but is it just a side show, with the USDX being the one to watch for strength?. This gold rally is not that odd given that gold was declining most of the year, and some buyers probably wanted to harvest the tax savings by cashing in losses and they are buying back today (chart courtesy of https://GoldPriceForecast.com).
ValueWalk
Farmer Sentiment Rebounds At Year End On Stronger 2022 Income
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO —Following a two-month decline and a year of weak sentiment, the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer closed out the year on a more positive note, rallying 24 points in December to a reading of 126. U.S. farmers were more optimistic about both their current situation and expectations for the future.
