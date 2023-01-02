ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Brown County JFS START Program recognized by Governor DeWine for National Certification

Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSAnq_0k12ukOO00
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program. Ohio START is an affiliate of the national START model that helps parents achieve recovery, improve parental capacity, and keep children in the home when it is safe and possible.

“We brought Ohio START to southern Ohio in 2017 when I was Attorney General,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Since then, many agencies have worked together to keep kids in their homes, prevent child abuse, and get parents treatment so they can be the parents their children need.”

Led by a county children services agency, the START program engages substance use and mental health treatment providers, the judicial system, and other family-serving entities to promote collaboration and systems-level change.

“Last year, nearly 3,400 Ohio children were removed from their home due at least in part to parental substance abuse,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder said. “Research has shown that mothers who participate in START achieve sobriety at nearly twice the rate of mothers treated without START and that children in families served by START were half as likely to be placed in children services custody.”

“Ohio START plays a vital role in stabilizing families harmed by parental drug use so that both children and parents can recover and find healing and hope,” added Lori Criss, Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). “We applaud our partners in Brown County for leading the nation in becoming the first local entity to earn national certification.”

Brown County JFS Director Sheri Tabor credited her staff, local collaboration, and support from PCSAO with achieving the milestone.

“Ohio START launched in southern Ohio in 2017 through the leadership of then-Attorney General, now-Governor Mike DeWine,” she said. “Evidence-based programs can often be too costly and burdensome for small rural counties like Brown to implement, but because of our staff, local collaboration, and the fact that this model is led by children services and benefits from the expertise of those with lived experience, we have seen success.”

Children and Family Futures provides the START model nationwide and notes Brown County’s achievement is significant because full application of the model; engaging substance use and mental health treatment providers; the judicial system; other relevant agencies; and a parent mentor, leads to positive outcomes for the families served.

Comments / 0

Related
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement

Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
OHIO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes Ohio bill that would let lawmakers retain own attorneys

(The Center Square) – Calling the language too broad, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would allow the governor and General Assembly to retain special counsel and moved the venue for an appeal from an agency order. The move came in a Tuesday afternoon announcement that included details of three bills signed into law. Since Sunday, DeWine has signed 23 new laws. House Bill 286, passed in late...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
The Center Square

DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws

(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law

The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?

Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Brown County Press

Brown County Press

632
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Brown County Press

 https://www.browncountypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy