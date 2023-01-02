One potential application: Enhancing the sensitivity of atomic magnetometers used to measure the alpha waves emitted by the human brain. Scientists are increasingly seeking to discover more about quantum entanglement, which occurs when two or more systems are created or interact in such a manner that the quantum states of some cannot be described independently of the quantum states of the others. The systems are correlated, even when they are separated by a large distance. Interest in studying this kind of phenomenon is due to the significant potential for applications in encryption, communications, and quantum computing. The difficulty is that when the systems interact with their surroundings, they almost immediately become disentangled.

1 DAY AGO