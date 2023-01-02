Read full article on original website
New Microscope Uncovers Exciting Insights Into Promising Solar Cell Material
A new characterization tool was developed by a team of scientists, allowing them to gain unique insight into a possible alternative material for solar cells. They developed a microscope that uses terahertz waves to collect data on material samples. The team, from the Department of Energy’s Ames National Laboratory, working under the leadership of senior scientist Jigang Wang, then used their microscope to explore Methylammonium Lead Iodide (MAPbI3) perovskite, a material that could potentially replace silicon in solar cells.
Advancing Our Understanding of ADHD – Scientists Discover Genomic Differences in Brain Tissue
A new study has used postmortem brain tissue to examine genomic differences in individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A study led by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, has identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The research, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, found that individuals with ADHD had differences in genes that encode for chemicals that brain cells use to communicate. These genomic differences may contribute to the symptoms of ADHD.
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
Harvard Scientists Reveal How Squid and Octopus Get Their Big Brains
Cephalopods were found to have similar brain development to vertebrates in a new study. Cephalopods, which include octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish, exhibit impressive behaviors such as the ability to quickly adapt their appearance to blend into their surroundings, communicate with one another, demonstrate spatial learning, and use tools to solve problems. Their high level of intelligence even allows them to experience boredom.
Brain Tissue Study Uncovers New Genes Linked to Multiple Sclerosis
New research published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology on December 7 has identified three genes and their expressed proteins that may be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis. By comparing information on the genes and proteins expressed in the brains of thousands of individuals with and...
Why Do Vaccine Responses Vary From Person to Person?
Vaccines are highly effective at protecting against infectious diseases, but not everyone responds equally well to them. There are various factors that can affect a person’s immune response to vaccination, including specific biomarkers within the immune system. However, it has not previously been clear whether these factors are consistent across all types of vaccines.
Marsquake! Seismic Waves From the Largest Marsquake Ever Detected Reveal Possible Meteoroid Impact
The quake lasted four hours and identified layering in the crust that could indicate a meteoroid impact. The 4.7 magnitude temblor happened in May 2022 and released five times more energy than any previously recorded quake on Mars. Mapping the seismic activity on Mars will help inform scientists where and...
Not Effective? New Study Finds Little Objective Evidence Supporting Learner-Centered Teaching Methods
A new study indicates that there is a lack of concrete evidence supporting the effectiveness of learner-centered teaching methods. These methods, which are often promoted by organizations such as UNESCO and the World Bank, involve empowering students to take a more active role in decision-making and participation in their own education. Despite being widely adopted in many countries and receiving significant investment in terms of time, money, and resources, there is limited research on the implementation and outcomes of learner-centered pedagogy.
Cancer Research Breakthrough: Scientists Create First Human Bone Marrow ‘Organoids’
Researchers at Oxford University and the University of Birmingham have made a major breakthrough in cancer treatment by creating the first human bone marrow “organoids” that accurately replicate the key features of human bone marrow. The technology, which is the subject of a patent application filed by the University of Birmingham Enterprise, enables the simultaneous screening of multiple anti-cancer drugs and the testing of personalized treatments for individual cancer patients.
Fathoming the Mysterious Hidden Heatwaves That Threaten Coral Reefs
From April to May 2019, the coral reefs near the French Polynesian island of Moorea in the central South Pacific Ocean suffered severe and prolonged thermal bleaching. The catastrophe occurred despite the absence of El Niño conditions that year, intriguing ocean scientists around the world. An international research team...
Reducing Aspirin’s Negative Effects: New Study Offers a Simple Solution
According to a new study published in The Lancet, a short course of antibiotics may help to reduce the risk of stomach bleeding associated with long-term use of aspirin. The .HEAT (Helicobacter pylori Eradication Aspirin) trial, was led by Professor Chris Hawkey from the University of Nottingham’s School of Medicine and Nottingham Digestive Diseases Centre, and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research Health Technology Assessment program. The findings may improve the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and possibly some cancers.
Dawn of Solid-State Quantum Networks – The Holy Grail of Quantum Information Sciences
Researchers demonstrated high-visibility quantum interference between two independent semiconductor quantum dots — an important step toward scalable quantum networks. Last year’s Nobel Prize in Physics celebrated the fundamental interest of quantum entanglement, and also envisioned the potential applications in “the second quantum revolution” — a new age when we are able to manipulate the weirdness of quantum mechanics, including quantum superposition and entanglement. A large-scale and fully functional quantum network is the holy grail of quantum information sciences. It will open a new frontier of physics, with new possibilities for quantum computation, communication, and metrology.
Quantum Breakthrough: Light Source Produces Two Entangled Light Beams
One potential application: Enhancing the sensitivity of atomic magnetometers used to measure the alpha waves emitted by the human brain. Scientists are increasingly seeking to discover more about quantum entanglement, which occurs when two or more systems are created or interact in such a manner that the quantum states of some cannot be described independently of the quantum states of the others. The systems are correlated, even when they are separated by a large distance. Interest in studying this kind of phenomenon is due to the significant potential for applications in encryption, communications, and quantum computing. The difficulty is that when the systems interact with their surroundings, they almost immediately become disentangled.
Comprehensive Data on Childhood Leukemia Drug Response Provides a Blueprint for “True Precision Medicine”
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are reporting the most comprehensive study to date describing the variations in drug response across different genetic subtypes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The findings provide a blueprint for precision medicine to further individualize therapy. The study will be published today (January 5, 2023) in Nature Medicine.
Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Simultaneously Kills and Prevents Brain Tumors
Dual-action cell therapy engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate primary tumor and prevent cancer’s recurrence. Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Chamomile: 9 Science-Backed Benefits Beyond Its Calming Effect
Chamomile is widely known and used for its ability to soothe the nerves and calm the body. However, this flower boasts several other lesser-known but equally powerful health benefits. As a natural remedy, it can treat ailments beyond insomnia or nerves, such as PMS symptoms, inflammation, diarrhea, nausea, and gas. With over 100 bioactive substances contributing to chamomile’s benefits, it’s a rich source of antioxidants and even has antimicrobial qualities.
