Brown County, OH

Brown County JFS START Program recognized by Governor DeWine for National Certification

 2 days ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program. Ohio START is an affiliate of the national START model that helps parents achieve recovery, improve parental capacity, and keep children in the home when it is safe and possible.

“We brought Ohio START to southern Ohio in 2017 when I was Attorney General,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Since then, many agencies have worked together to keep kids in their homes, prevent child abuse, and get parents treatment so they can be the parents their children need.”

Led by a county children services agency, the START program engages substance use and mental health treatment providers, the judicial system, and other family-serving entities to promote collaboration and systems-level change.

“Last year, nearly 3,400 Ohio children were removed from their home due at least in part to parental substance abuse,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder said. “Research has shown that mothers who participate in START achieve sobriety at nearly twice the rate of mothers treated without START and that children in families served by START were half as likely to be placed in children services custody.”

“Ohio START plays a vital role in stabilizing families harmed by parental drug use so that both children and parents can recover and find healing and hope,” added Lori Criss, Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). “We applaud our partners in Brown County for leading the nation in becoming the first local entity to earn national certification.”

Brown County JFS Director Sheri Tabor credited her staff, local collaboration, and support from PCSAO with achieving the milestone.

“Ohio START launched in southern Ohio in 2017 through the leadership of then-Attorney General, now-Governor Mike DeWine,” she said. “Evidence-based programs can often be too costly and burdensome for small rural counties like Brown to implement, but because of our staff, local collaboration, and the fact that this model is led by children services and benefits from the expertise of those with lived experience, we have seen success.”

Children and Family Futures provides the START model nationwide and notes Brown County’s achievement is significant because full application of the model; engaging substance use and mental health treatment providers; the judicial system; other relevant agencies; and a parent mentor, leads to positive outcomes for the families served.

