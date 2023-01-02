Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Big Second Half Lifts Cougars Over CSUSB, 63-55 Women’s Basketball |
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – The No. 16/24 Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (9-1, 6-0 CCAA) posted a come-from-behind 61-55 victory at Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday night in The Den. TOP PERFORMERS. Dynnah Buckner – 20 points | 8 rebounds | 5-of-10 FG. Jordan...
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Offense, Limiting Turnovers
The Bruins' offense and defense both rank in the top 10 on KenPom heading into their rivalry matchup with the Trojans.
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Ball State Transfer RB Carson Steele Commits to UCLA Football
The Cardinals' leading rusher is fresh off a breakout season and is now making his way to Westwood for his last two years of eligibility.
KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Update
Our team with PAL does so much for the community all year long. Here is a little recap of some of the things they were able to accomplish at the end of 2022:. Another successful basketball season closed with championship games. Handed out 120 $50 gift certificates to a local...
Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco
LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
northcountydailystar.com
Visit Oceanside Spearheads Creation of Destination’s First Sustainable Tourism Master Plan
Oceanside, Calif.- January 4, 2023— Recognizing the importance of smart tourism growth that aligns with environmental and community priorities, Visit Oceanside is collaborating with the City of Oceanside to develop the destination’s first ever Sustainable Tourism Master Plan. The plan will provide a 10-year blueprint for stewarding tourism growth towards a sustainable future to benefit the economy, environment, residents and visitors.
northcountydailystar.com
Dr. Joel Garcia Takes the Helm of Human Resources at San Marcos Unified
San Marcos, Calif. Jan. 5, 2023. The San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) is pleased to welcome Dr. Joel Garcia as the new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. The selection and Board approval of Dr. Garcia to the position comes after a thorough professional search process, including staff feedback on qualities that are important to the role.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
northcountydailystar.com
Authors Night at the Sunset Market Apply by Jan. 20
Contact: Cathy Nykiel, 760-754-4512, sunsetmarket@pacbell.net. Oceanside, Calif. — Jan. 5, 2023: Calling all Oceanside authors! MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Public Library invite you to apply to share your work at Authors Night at the Sunset Market. From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, join local writers representing a...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
