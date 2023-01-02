Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA
When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
New historical subjects will be marked in the region
An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
Lawsuit filed in restaurant groping case
WILKES-BARRE — A Hazle Township former restaurant owner sentenced to three years probation for groping a teenage female employee is the
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed
WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
Luzerne County Council sells West Pittston residence for $380,000
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Convinced a better offer won’t surface, a Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to sell a West Pittston residential property for $380,000. Council also publicly interviewed nine citizens interested in three seats on the manager search committee. The West Pittston...
Solitary confinement hearing rescheduled in Lackawanna County
A hearing on a solitary confinement referendum in the Lackawanna County Prison has been rescheduled for later this month. According to the activist group, NEPA Stands Up, the hearing is expected to take place on Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. in courtroom three at the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The group...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house
ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
