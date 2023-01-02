ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA

When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
wvia.org

New historical subjects will be marked in the region

An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed

WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

Solitary confinement hearing rescheduled in Lackawanna County

A hearing on a solitary confinement referendum in the Lackawanna County Prison has been rescheduled for later this month. According to the activist group, NEPA Stands Up, the hearing is expected to take place on Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. in courtroom three at the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The group...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house

ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
ASHLAND, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA

