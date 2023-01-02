TYLER — The queen of the 90th Texas Rose Festival is Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan. The All Saints Episcopal School graduate and SMU sophomore was introduced Thursday evening along with her court and the festival theme, “The Story of Film.” The festival princess is Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender. The announcements came at the opening of the annual Winter Gala at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club, benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum — and honoring Mrs. Verna Hall for her volunteer service to the festival, the museum, and the Order of the Rose. The Rose Festival, one of Tyler’s signature events, is scheduled for October 19-22.

TYLER, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO