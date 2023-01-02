ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

90th Rose Festival theme, queen, court announced

TYLER — The queen of the 90th Texas Rose Festival is Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan. The All Saints Episcopal School graduate and SMU sophomore was introduced Thursday evening along with her court and the festival theme, “The Story of Film.” The festival princess is Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender. The announcements came at the opening of the annual Winter Gala at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club, benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum — and honoring Mrs. Verna Hall for her volunteer service to the festival, the museum, and the Order of the Rose. The Rose Festival, one of Tyler’s signature events, is scheduled for October 19-22.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Tyler-Longview area. First Weekend 2023, concert presented by New Texas Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. The concert will feature music for string orchestra and harp. Tickets: $30 adults, free for students and children. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia, email info@newtxsinfonia.com or call (833) 937-8661.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Victim identified in Upshur County fire

UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX

