East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times. This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper […]
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman that went missing in Gregg County found
UPDATE: According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Retha Pauls has been located. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday. According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block […]
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
Smith County officials search for runaway 16-year-old girl from Lindale area
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home nearly three months ago. Alannis Skye Loving's father reported that she ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale on Oct. 18, 2022. Several leads on her location have been unreliable.
Smith County to hold job fair for county department positions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Smith County will be holding a job fair at Workforce Solutions East Texas. A representative from the Smith County Human Resources Department will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help job seekers with online applications. Workforce Solutions East Texas is located at 4100 Troup […]
90th Rose Festival theme, queen, court announced
TYLER — The queen of the 90th Texas Rose Festival is Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan. The All Saints Episcopal School graduate and SMU sophomore was introduced Thursday evening along with her court and the festival theme, “The Story of Film.” The festival princess is Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender. The announcements came at the opening of the annual Winter Gala at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club, benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum — and honoring Mrs. Verna Hall for her volunteer service to the festival, the museum, and the Order of the Rose. The Rose Festival, one of Tyler’s signature events, is scheduled for October 19-22.
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter closes temporarily due to pipes bursting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an emergency shelter for those needing help escaping an abusive situation, but tonight the East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter is closed after pipes burst, causing significant water damage. Crews spent Tuesday afternoon tearing out sheetrock and inspecting baseboards at the East Texas...
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If your child is sick at home and you are having a hard time finding medication, you are not alone. “Short term shortages are not that uncommon. Long term shortages, especially medications that are critical during cough, cold and flu season, that’s what is making this unusual,” Drug Emporium Pharmacy Manger David Davis said.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Tyler-Longview area. First Weekend 2023, concert presented by New Texas Sinfonia, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. The concert will feature music for string orchestra and harp. Tickets: $30 adults, free for students and children. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com, www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia, email info@newtxsinfonia.com or call (833) 937-8661.
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man who was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people for the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison, records show. Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving […]
Victim identified in Upshur County fire
UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
