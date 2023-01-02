The first two episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 hit Disney+ on Jan. 4, with new episodes weekly. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first 14 of 16 episodes. The artists formerly known as Experimental Clone Force 99 are bringing their distinct brand of chaos back to Disney+ for Season 2, mixing familiar one-off missions with a growing dread that something very bad is coming for all clone troopers in the Star Wars galaxy. There’s lots for fans to enjoy here, but Season 2 – at least the first 14 of 16 episodes provided for review – really shines when it dives deep into the greater effects the Empire had on the galaxy during the Dark Times.

