Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
HBO Has Shelved Some Game of Thrones Spin-Off Shows, Says George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin has revealed that a couple of Game of Thrones spin-offs have been "shelved" by HBO, but they might not be "dead" forever. As the turn of the year approached, Martin took to his Not A Blog site to update fans about the projects he'll tackling over the coming months, including his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter, the second season of House of the Dragon, and several other Game of Thrones "successor" shows that are in the works at HBO, however, he warned readers that they won't all be moving forward at once.
IGN
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-14
The first two episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 hit Disney+ on Jan. 4, with new episodes weekly. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first 14 of 16 episodes. The artists formerly known as Experimental Clone Force 99 are bringing their distinct brand of chaos back to Disney+ for Season 2, mixing familiar one-off missions with a growing dread that something very bad is coming for all clone troopers in the Star Wars galaxy. There’s lots for fans to enjoy here, but Season 2 – at least the first 14 of 16 episodes provided for review – really shines when it dives deep into the greater effects the Empire had on the galaxy during the Dark Times.
IGN
The Flash: WB Reportedly Willing to Move Forward With Ezra Miller
While Henry Cavill's Superman and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam may not play a part in the new DCU, Ezra Miller's Flash could still have a role to play, according to a recent report. Sources have told Variety that some Warner Bros. Discovery executives are still willing to work with Miller....
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hits Disney+ in February 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will officially be released on Disney+ on February 1, 2023. Disney and Marvel shared the news alongside a new teaser that gives a small glimpse of the follow-up to 2018's Black Panther that deals with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman and the character he plays in the MCU, King T'Challa.
IGN
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
IGN
M3GAN Review
M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 6, 2023. Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN proves itself more than gifable android dances and NFL halftime shows — a movie that pays off viral hype with the production goods. From the director of 2014's haunted-hilarious Housebound and Akela Cooper, the writer of 2021's madcap Malignant, comes an artificial intelligence thriller that fringes camp and trumps 2019’s inferior Child's Play reinvention. M3GAN nails this American Girl meets American Psycho vibe that accentuates an automaton's binary, soulless assessment of humankind's follies while still finding time for memeable horror entertainment. Don't expect perfection between flatter storytelling devices that clunkily push through familial drama or how humor overrides dolly-damndest frights, but do expect M3GAN to kickstart 2023's genre scene with an out-of-the-box playtime villain who does it all.
IGN
DC Universe Report Reveals What Franchises Might Continue to Exist; Ezra Miller May Stay on As Flash
As we all know, James Gunn and Peter Safran are new heads for DC Studios, and they are currently planning to reboot the entire universe. And judging by the looks of things, it seems that Gunn and Safran might reboot the universe with The Flash film, which might be following the same strategy as the comics and use the Flashpoint Paradox as a way to bring about a changed world.
IGN
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
IGN
Hugh Jackman Really Was Done With Wolverine Until Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman says he really was done with playing Wolverine after 2017’s Logan, even after numerous requests to return by Ryan Reynolds. But the actor revealed that there was one reason why he chose to return for Deadpool 3. “I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me...
IGN
Joker Becomes Pregnant in New DC Comic, And You'll Never Guess the Father
Superman may have just gotten his secret identity back again, but it's not business as usual for every DC character in 2023. Case in point - the Joker just became pregnant and gave birth in the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing. Wait, what?. Read on for...
IGN
You People - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for You People, an upcoming comedy movie starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy. When...
IGN
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
IGN
Gran Turismo: The Movie Sneak Peek Revealed - CES 2023
Sony has shared a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit theaters on August 11. On stage at CES, we got our first look at the upcoming adaptation, including a few brief words from stars Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour. You can take a look at the trailer below.
IGN
Plane - Official 'One More Bit' Clip
A risky plan could be the only chance at survival. Check out the new clip from Plane, the upcoming action movie starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn. In the movie Plane,...
IGN
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
Comments / 0