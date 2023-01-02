Read full article on original website
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Home sells for Pinecrest record $10.5 million
An eight-bedroom, 9,505-square-foot home recently sold for a Pinecrest record $10.5 million, according to MLS data. Josie Wang of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the sellers in the transaction at 12900 SW 63rd Ave. Only eight other properties in Pinecrest have sold for $8 million or more. The sellers purchased...
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
FAA: Computer Issues Causing Delays At Florida Airports
FAA: Computer Issues Causing Delays At Florida Airports
FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
How gas prices have changed in Miami in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Miami using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast
Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
