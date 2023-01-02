Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
LouAnn “Annie”
LouAnn “Annie” Lind, wife of Rodney, age 69, of Gaylord passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home in Gaylord. Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
knuj.net
Lucille Elizabeth Anderson
Lucille Elizabeth Anderson, age 101, of Madelia, MN, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. Visitation and reception will be on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church, St James. Service will be held at the Hosanna Free Lutheran Church, St. James, MN, on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. The clergy will be Rev. Joe Faldet. Interment will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery-Madelia.
knuj.net
BACKER TO BE SWORN IN AS MAYOR
Kathleen Backer will take the oath of office as New Ulm’s mayor today (Tuesday) at the start of the city council meeting. Backer was elected mayor of New Ulm during the election in November and will take the oath alongside Second Ward Councilor Eric Warmka and Fourth Ward Councilor Larry Mack. This will be the start of Warmka’s first full term and Mack is starting his third term having been elected in 2014. The meeting will include the approval of board and committee appointments made by departing mayor Terry Sviene. The council will also consider two recommendations from the New Ulm Planning Commission – one on a variance request from John Hansen to locate a commercial dog kennel at 210 South Third Street and one variance to amend the zoning ordinance to allow warehousing as a permitted use in the Community Zoning District.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
kvrr.com
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
knuj.net
Thursday Schedule
SPRINGFIELD_______AT CATHEDRAL________7:15PM ON SAM. REDWOOD VALLEY________AT SPRINGFIELD________7:15PM. WESTBROOK/WG________AT RED ROCK CENTRAL__________7:15PM. BELLE PLAINE INVT-CATHEDRAL, GFW, TCU, SIBLEY EAST.
knuj.net
BESEMER NAMED TOURISM PERSON OF THE YEAR
The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce named their Tourism Person of the Year Monday morning. A contingent made their way to New Ulm Real Estate and surprised Lisa Besemer by naming her the Tourism Person of the Year. Besemer is involved in many organizations throughout New Ulm including on the boards of the State Street Theater, ISD 88 Foundation and the New Ulm Area Foundation. She will be recognized at the Chamber banquet later this month. She has also been the recipient of the Athena Award which recognizes women’s achievements in business and community service. Her uncle Dayle won Tourism Person of the Year in 2022.
Watch: Scary moment as semi jackknifes on Hwy. 169 bridge over Hwy. 55
Traffic cameras captured a scary moment a semi-trailer jackknifed on a Hwy. 169 overpass over Hwy. 55. The incident happened on northbound Hwy. 169 at 7:44 a.m. Monday, with the cameras showing the semi slide just as it entered the overpass in Plymouth. Fortunately, the semi stayed on the roadway,...
fox9.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits
(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
knuj.net
RADON TEST KITS NOW AVAILABLE
Free radon test kits are now available throughout Brown County while supplies last. Free test kits can be picked up at the Brown County Public Health office in New Ulm as well as Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city offices. Every January, Brown County Public Health along with the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon, an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Brown County, over 70-percent of homes that were tested for radon had elevated levels. Statewide, two of five homes have dangerous levels of radon. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year and testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park
A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
myklgr.com
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
willmarradio.com
Fish house hit by train near Atwater Saturday
(Atwater MN-) A train struck and destroyed a fish house being pulled by a pickup near Atwater Saturday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Jacob Boonstra of Atwater was pulling the fish house behind his pickup on a private driveway in the 16000 Block of East Highway 12. The driveway crossed two sets of tracks. There was a train parked on one set of tracks, and as Boonstra crossed, the trailer and fish house were hit by a moving train on the other set of tracks. Boonstra wasn't hurt and neither was anyone on the train, but the fish house was destroyed.
fox9.com
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
fergusnow.com
Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport
The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W
Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the moment a driver crashed off the I-494 bridge over I-35W, flipping onto the interstate below. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with the video showing a driver traveling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-494, before starting to brake as traffic slows near the exit for northbound I-35W in Bloomington.
Comments / 0