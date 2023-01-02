Read full article on original website
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
wfft.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old Fort Wayne woman killed in shooting; 3 charged with murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed on South Anthony Boulevard Tuesday night. The coroner says Jocelyn M. Bolf of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Fort Wayne Police responded...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Arrested In Connection To Suttenfield Avenue Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing incident. Shortly before 5 P.M. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Christopher Moore on a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace. Moore had active warrants in connection to the stabbing incident that happened back on December 29th in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail for the charge of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. An initial trial date is still pending.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
wfft.com
23-year-old Fort Wayne man dies in New Year's Day crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 23-year-old man died early New Year's Day after a car crash in Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner says Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne died at the scene of a crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. The cause...
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
wfft.com
Affidavit: Deadly South Anthony shooting over 'baby mama drama'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Moments after he was shot Tuesday night, the driver of a black Lincoln sedan told a Fort Wayne Police detective that the shooting was over "baby mama drama" involving the woman who was shot in the car with him, according to a court document released Wednesday.
WANE-TV
SUV collides with motorcycle, Minnich Road back open
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a motorcycle Wednesday morning southeast of Fort Wayne. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. when the SUV was attempting to turn north onto Minnich Road from a housing addition. It struck a motorcycle going south. Minnich Road is currently closed between Hoagland and Wayne Trace.
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
WANE-TV
Man ID’d in fiery New Year’s Day crash was former football player at Northrop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a car that caught fire on New Year’s Day has been identified. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. Police at the scene said they found a car engulfed in flames. The initial investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire, according to police.
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
963xke.com
Child, two adults, and dogs make it out of house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two adults and one child were not hurt when a fire broke out in their Wabash Avenue home. Crews were called around 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday to 1144 Wabash Avenue on reports of a possible structure fire. The...
WANE-TV
2017 killings suspect held in Wells County, could appear in Allen Superior Court soon
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here. The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.
Silver Alert issued for Bluffton woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Bluffton on New Year’s Day. Celeste Cuthbert, 48, disappeared on Jan. 1 and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Cuthbert is 5’5” and 148 pounds with black hair […]
wfft.com
Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
