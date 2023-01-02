WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here. The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.

WELLS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO