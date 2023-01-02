TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 2-8): ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More

Read full article on original website
‘Saturday Night Live’: Aubrey Plaza & Michael B. Jordan Tapped as First 2023 Hosts
It’s a new year, which means new episodes of Saturday Night Live and NBC is unveiling quite the guest host and guest musician lineup for its January 21 and 28 episodes. Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan have been recruited to lead the first two installments of 2023. For...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Takes Us Inside James & Helen’s Season 3 Wedding
Get them to the church on time! The wedding of Yorkshire Dales veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) opens Season 3 of the delightfully poignant PBS drama All Creatures Great and Small, adapted from the popular books and now set in 1939. Before the “I dos,” though, there are cows to test for tuberculosis, nerves to overcome and a wedding ring to locate. “I was reading the script and smiling cheek to cheek,” Ralph says. “It was touching, romantic. There was drama, but it was also very funny.”
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes' Net Worth in 2023
Luke Grimes' net worth has been steadily climbing as he builds his resume. He has appeared in a number of projects you’ve probably been obsessed with, from the 50 Shades franchise to a short stint on True Blood. Now that he’s added Yellowstone to that list, he’s found a brand-new fanbase!
Zoe Saldaña's Net Worth Revealed
Zoe Saldaña's net worth is largely due to her starring in more than one of the most successful movies ever. The actress has appeared in multiple franchises, including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Star Trek and Avatar; as such she is one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time. Despite that, her salary doesn't always match the box office numbers of the films she's starred in, and her net worth may not be as much as some people expect.
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
‘Call Me Kat’: Dolly Parton Pays Surprise Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Country music legend Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance on Thursday’s (January 5) winter premiere of Fox‘s Call Me Kat, paying tribute to her good friend Leslie Jordan. The emotional episode gave a heartfelt send-off to Jordan’s character, Phil, the beloved baker who worked at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik)...
