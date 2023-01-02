Read full article on original website
LouAnn “Annie”
LouAnn “Annie” Lind, wife of Rodney, age 69, of Gaylord passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home in Gaylord. Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Tuesday Result/PPD
MARTIN CTY WEST________AT FAIRMONT_______7:15PM PPD 1/21. LESUEUR/HEN_______AT HOWRAD LAKE/WAV________7:15PM PPD 2/6. WABASSO________AT CEDAR MOUNTAIN________7:15PM PPD. SIBLEY EAST_______AT S.E.S.M.________7:30PM PPD 1/28. RED ROCK CENTRAL________AT RENVILLE CTY WEST_________7:`15PM PPD. B.O.L.D._________AT L.Q.P.V._________7:15PM PPD 2/21. WRESTLING. NEW ULM_______AT WORTHINGTON________7PM PPD 1/10. WINDOM/ML QUAD-SPRINGFIELD, LSH, MPLS NORTH PPD 2/9. OSAKIS QUAD-BOLD PPD. BOY’S HOCKEY.
Lucille Elizabeth Anderson
Lucille Elizabeth Anderson, age 101, of Madelia, MN, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. Visitation and reception will be on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church, St James. Service will be held at the Hosanna Free Lutheran Church, St. James, MN, on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. The clergy will be Rev. Joe Faldet. Interment will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery-Madelia.
Thursday Schedule
SPRINGFIELD_______AT CATHEDRAL________7:15PM ON SAM. REDWOOD VALLEY________AT SPRINGFIELD________7:15PM. WESTBROOK/WG________AT RED ROCK CENTRAL__________7:15PM. BELLE PLAINE INVT-CATHEDRAL, GFW, TCU, SIBLEY EAST.
BACKER TO BE SWORN IN AS MAYOR
Kathleen Backer will take the oath of office as New Ulm’s mayor today (Tuesday) at the start of the city council meeting. Backer was elected mayor of New Ulm during the election in November and will take the oath alongside Second Ward Councilor Eric Warmka and Fourth Ward Councilor Larry Mack. This will be the start of Warmka’s first full term and Mack is starting his third term having been elected in 2014. The meeting will include the approval of board and committee appointments made by departing mayor Terry Sviene. The council will also consider two recommendations from the New Ulm Planning Commission – one on a variance request from John Hansen to locate a commercial dog kennel at 210 South Third Street and one variance to amend the zoning ordinance to allow warehousing as a permitted use in the Community Zoning District.
BESEMER NAMED TOURISM PERSON OF THE YEAR
The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce named their Tourism Person of the Year Monday morning. A contingent made their way to New Ulm Real Estate and surprised Lisa Besemer by naming her the Tourism Person of the Year. Besemer is involved in many organizations throughout New Ulm including on the boards of the State Street Theater, ISD 88 Foundation and the New Ulm Area Foundation. She will be recognized at the Chamber banquet later this month. She has also been the recipient of the Athena Award which recognizes women’s achievements in business and community service. Her uncle Dayle won Tourism Person of the Year in 2022.
