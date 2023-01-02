Kathleen Backer will take the oath of office as New Ulm’s mayor today (Tuesday) at the start of the city council meeting. Backer was elected mayor of New Ulm during the election in November and will take the oath alongside Second Ward Councilor Eric Warmka and Fourth Ward Councilor Larry Mack. This will be the start of Warmka’s first full term and Mack is starting his third term having been elected in 2014. The meeting will include the approval of board and committee appointments made by departing mayor Terry Sviene. The council will also consider two recommendations from the New Ulm Planning Commission – one on a variance request from John Hansen to locate a commercial dog kennel at 210 South Third Street and one variance to amend the zoning ordinance to allow warehousing as a permitted use in the Community Zoning District.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO