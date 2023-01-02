ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address

In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: Gov. Healey's vision could amount to billions in new spending

BOSTON - "We will match our ambitions with our investments," said Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural address. And by the time her speech was over, the last canape had been scarfed at her Garden bash, and the final basketball metaphor had swished through the basket, any doubts about that intention had been erased. No dollar amounts were attached to the Healey vision. But between "free community college to students over 25 who don't have a college degree," massive subsidies for child care, full funding of the Student Opportunity Act, doing more for mental health care and food security,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Editorial | A word of thanks for Gov. Baker and family

Charlie Baker takes his leave from state government this week, and from this vantage point, it’s fair to say that the Baker years will be most warmly remembered for this governor’s steady, effective leadership through the worst public health crisis in a century, the Covid pandemic. When Baker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

5 things we learned from Charlie Baker’s exit interview

Baker discussed whether running for public office again could be in the cards. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker left office Wednesday evening, completing his eight years as the state’s top executive official. But before he left, Baker let 7News into his Swampscott home for an interview with him and his...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s who will be the acting Mass. attorney general for 13 days

A Jamaica Plain resident will temporarily serve as the state's top prosecutor before Andrea Campbell takes office later this month. There’s a 13-day gap between when Maura Healey makes history on Thursday as she becomes the first lesbian governor in the nation and when her successor in the attorney general’s office, Andrea Campbell, takes the oath of office herself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Governor Elect: Will Review Study Of "Sick Courthouse"

Uncertainty remains about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. The old courthouse on State Street has been flagged for health and safety issues for years, but there hasn't been a firm commitment from the commonwealth for the building to be replaced. Although Governor Charlie Baker is leaving...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise

New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

