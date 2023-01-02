ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

boreal.org

Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer?

It's not just snow pelting Minnesota during this winter storm. Above-freezing temperatures are making it a mixed bag of precipitation for many towns. That warmer weather might make several appearances this month. Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer? And what are the implications of rising temperatures?. To read the full...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota

Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN

Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas

Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

At What Age Should Minnesotans Stop Shoveling Snow?

Let's face it - this is turning out to be "one of those" winters. Lots of cold. Lots of wind. And, lots of snow. It seems like we get hit with a wallop as one low front leaves and another one follows right behind it, dumping snow that needs to be removed one way or another.
MINNESOTA STATE

