Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer?
It's not just snow pelting Minnesota during this winter storm. Above-freezing temperatures are making it a mixed bag of precipitation for many towns. That warmer weather might make several appearances this month. Is Minnesota's coldest month trending warmer? And what are the implications of rising temperatures?. To read the full...
Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
Snow Fleas Are Out And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota & Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN
Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in
With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota
If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
At What Age Should Minnesotans Stop Shoveling Snow?
Let's face it - this is turning out to be "one of those" winters. Lots of cold. Lots of wind. And, lots of snow. It seems like we get hit with a wallop as one low front leaves and another one follows right behind it, dumping snow that needs to be removed one way or another.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?
Heather Brown found the answer in a strange print at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul! (2:14) WCCO 4 News At 10 – August 22, 2018.
