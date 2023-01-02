Read full article on original website
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, MICH. — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches...
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
HONOLULU — Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau...
Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in New Mexico, including the new attorney general, have been hit by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected. Nobody was injured in the shootings, which are being...
Economic forecast: Raleigh set to grow at second-fastest rate in nation
RALEIGH – The outlook for the future of Raleigh remains positive, with the metropolitan area expected to increase in population at the second-fastest rate in the nation, behind Austin, Texas. That’s according to Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of Economic Leadership, LLC, who spoke in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon at...
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future
KEY WEST, FLA. — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New Year's Eve and...
Idaho Killings Suspect Got New License Plate Days After Murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho college students received a new license plate for his car five days after the murders, according to records released Wednesday. The licensing documents in Washington state show that the vehicle driven by the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was...
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights' advocates suddenly forced to find...
VA recalls all Nephron prescriptions over contamination fears
RALEIGH, N.C. — Check your prescriptions: Fear of contaminated drugs has led the Department of Veterans Affairs to recall all medicines made by Nephron Pharmaceuticals. VA officials told 5 On Your Side they made the decision after an FDA inspection found bacterial contamination on equipment and cross contamination of drugs at Nephron’s manufacturing facility in South Carolina.
Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis named Gatorade NC Player of the Year
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day School junior quarterback Jadyn Davis has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade North Carolina Football Player of the Year. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Davis led Providence Day to a 12-1 record and a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship this past fall.
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a seven-year...
Inmates allege Texas plans to use unsafe execution drugs
HOUSTON — Texas plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law, three death row inmates allege in a lawsuit. Prison officials deny the claim and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe. The first execution,...
State Board of Education floats $100M for school social workers, nurses
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina education leaders are asking state lawmakers for hundreds of millions more dollars for the state’s schools. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, without opposition, to make the requests, which include $100 million to fund 1,000 more nurses and social workers in most of the state's counties. The board also asked lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to fully fund the court-approved remedial plan in the long-running education adequacy lawsuit known as Leandro — an effort that would include the $100 million for nurses and social workers as well as about a billion dollars for additional educational resources.
NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius
NEW YORK — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.
