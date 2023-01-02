ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

HONOLULU — Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau...
Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in New Mexico, including the new attorney general, have been hit by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected. Nobody was injured in the shootings, which are being...
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, FLA. — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New Year's Eve and...
Idaho Killings Suspect Got New License Plate Days After Murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho college students received a new license plate for his car five days after the murders, according to records released Wednesday. The licensing documents in Washington state show that the vehicle driven by the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was...
VA recalls all Nephron prescriptions over contamination fears

RALEIGH, N.C. — Check your prescriptions: Fear of contaminated drugs has led the Department of Veterans Affairs to recall all medicines made by Nephron Pharmaceuticals. VA officials told 5 On Your Side they made the decision after an FDA inspection found bacterial contamination on equipment and cross contamination of drugs at Nephron’s manufacturing facility in South Carolina.
Inmates allege Texas plans to use unsafe execution drugs

HOUSTON — Texas plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law, three death row inmates allege in a lawsuit. Prison officials deny the claim and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe. The first execution,...
State Board of Education floats $100M for school social workers, nurses

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina education leaders are asking state lawmakers for hundreds of millions more dollars for the state’s schools. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, without opposition, to make the requests, which include $100 million to fund 1,000 more nurses and social workers in most of the state's counties. The board also asked lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to fully fund the court-approved remedial plan in the long-running education adequacy lawsuit known as Leandro — an effort that would include the $100 million for nurses and social workers as well as about a billion dollars for additional educational resources.
NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius

NEW YORK — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.
