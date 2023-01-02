WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina education leaders are asking state lawmakers for hundreds of millions more dollars for the state’s schools. The State Board of Education voted Thursday, without opposition, to make the requests, which include $100 million to fund 1,000 more nurses and social workers in most of the state's counties. The board also asked lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to fully fund the court-approved remedial plan in the long-running education adequacy lawsuit known as Leandro — an effort that would include the $100 million for nurses and social workers as well as about a billion dollars for additional educational resources.

18 HOURS AGO