Colorado State

WRAL News

Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.
New judge taking over North Carolina school funding case

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new trial judge is presiding over a long-running North Carolina school funding case — in particular compliance with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that declared the judicial branch correctly ordered funds be spent to address education inequities. Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior...
South Carolina’s First Congressional District was racially gerrymandered and must be redrawn, federal judges decide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Three federal judges ruled Friday that South Carolina’s First Congressional District boundaries must be redrawn following claims the current district map — which was recently redrawn and prompted court challenges — is racially gerrymandered. SC-01 has long elected Republican lawmakers. But a decision to redraw the district came not long after […]
