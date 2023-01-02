Read full article on original website
Supreme Court to hear Title 42 oral arguments March 1
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to begin hearing oral arguments regarding Title 42 — key immigration policies that have helped curb illegal entries — on March 1.
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.
New judge taking over North Carolina school funding case
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new trial judge is presiding over a long-running North Carolina school funding case — in particular compliance with a recent state Supreme Court ruling that declared the judicial branch correctly ordered funds be spent to address education inequities. Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
WBTW News13
South Carolina’s First Congressional District was racially gerrymandered and must be redrawn, federal judges decide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Three federal judges ruled Friday that South Carolina’s First Congressional District boundaries must be redrawn following claims the current district map — which was recently redrawn and prompted court challenges — is racially gerrymandered. SC-01 has long elected Republican lawmakers. But a decision to redraw the district came not long after […]
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
WASHINGTON — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday’s moment of silence at the...
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official. Derrick Evans,...
McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel. Long...
Late Capitol Officer's Fiancee Sues Donald Trump And 2 Convicted Rioters
Brian Sicknick died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol two years ago.
