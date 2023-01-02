The Commanders introduced new mascot Major Tuddy and NFL fans had jokes

Despite the fact that the Washington Commanders need to be sold, at least we can say the NFL franchise’s new mascot isn’t the worst.

Say hello to Major Tuddy.

The giant hog was unveiled on Sunday as the Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns and were eliminated from the postseason. As far as mascots go, I say: Not bad!

The pig is a reference to the famed Hogs offensive linemen that led Washington to three Super Bowls. A Tuddy is a touchdown, of course. And Major weaves in with the Commanders’ military references.

Still, inevitably, there were jokes made on Twitter:

Here's Major Tuddy!

So many jokes