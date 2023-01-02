TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 2-8): ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More

Read full article on original website
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
‘Call Me Kat’: Dolly Parton Pays Surprise Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Country music legend Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance on Thursday’s (January 5) winter premiere of Fox‘s Call Me Kat, paying tribute to her good friend Leslie Jordan. The emotional episode gave a heartfelt send-off to Jordan’s character, Phil, the beloved baker who worked at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik)...
‘M3GAN’ Makes $2.75M In Thursday Previews
The Blumhouse-Universal PG-13 genre title is off to a great start with $2.75M after 5PM showtimes. Universal is betting $17M heading into the weekend on M3GAN while tracking was seeing well north of $20M. Horror fans come out on Thursday night so hopefully this great momentum keeps up. A Blumhouse movie with great reviews aimed at the under 25 demo is always a good sign for box office prospects: Critics gave M3GAN 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic is booked at 3,509 theaters and is expected to take the No. 2 slot behind Avatar: The Way of Water which is...
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
North West transforms into dad Kanye on TikTok using special effects makeup
You’re “Bound 2” admire this TikTok transformation. North West dressed up as her dad, Kanye West, on social media Friday — and looked like the mirror image of the controversial rapper. The 9-year-old put her special effects makeup skills to use for the clip — which was soundtracked by West’s “Bound 2” — adding a goatee, bushy eyebrows, strong hairline and even fine lines to her face. North wore a black Chrome Hearts hoodie and knit beanie to complete the look, while Kim, 42, sported mirrored shield-style sunglasses, slicked-back hair and a snug bodysuit. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kim...
Dancing with the Stars returns to Bethlehem
If you're a fan of "Dancing with the Stars," then you're definitely going to be excited about this. The live tour begins today in Washington D.C., then makes its way to Bethlehem this weekend!. The show just wrapped its 31st season in November, and it was historic. It moved to...
