Justin Jefferson almost destroyed a ref with his helmet during ugly loss to Packers

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a brutal game in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, as he caught just one pass for 15 yards in a 41-17 defeat at Lambeau Field.

He also came really darn close to taking out a ref when he took off his helmet and went to slam it down after he was pushed from behind by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Jefferson is lucky he was able to stop just short but he still did make contact with the official, which will probably lead to a fine by the NFL.

Check out the moment right here:

Yikes.

Twitter had reactions.

