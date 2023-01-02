It all comes down to this. Two games to determine three medals in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Canadians overcame the United States in the semifinal, and Czechia won a nail-biter to advance over Sweden. One of Canada or Czechia will win gold, the other silver. Sweden and the United States will battle for bronze. Latvia won the relegation round in two games, so all focus is on the medal games. Let’s get right into it.

1 DAY AGO