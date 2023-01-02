Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC Final Preview
It all comes down to this. Two games to determine three medals in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Canadians overcame the United States in the semifinal, and Czechia won a nail-biter to advance over Sweden. One of Canada or Czechia will win gold, the other silver. Sweden and the United States will battle for bronze. Latvia won the relegation round in two games, so all focus is on the medal games. Let’s get right into it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 8-7 OT Loss to the United States
Sweden finished the 2023 World Junior Championship in fourth place after a heartbreaking 8-7 loss to the United States in the bronze medal game. They now return home as tournament hosts in 2024, in Gothenburg, hoping to put the mistakes of this event in the past and chase down their third gold medal.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Czechia Moves Onto the Final
Entering this game, Sweden held the upper hand having won against Czechia in a pre-tournament game, then an overtime win in the round-robin. Czechia entered knowing they had the opportunity to end their country’s 22-year drought from the World Junior Championship (WJC) Final. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 8-7 Overtime Win Over Sweden
Team USA beat Team Sweden in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax. With a final score of 8-7, this game showcased the offensive abilities of Team USA and Team Sweden as they traded leads and matched the record for the most goals scored by both teams in a bronze medal game.
Comments / 0