For the second time in three weeks, the Boston Bruins are heading out to the West Coast for a three-game road trip. The trip is not starting out on a good note as the Black and Gold have lost first-line right wing Jake DeBrusk to a broken fibula. It is a blow to the NHL’s top team which will now have to rely on their depth until the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft can get back healthy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO