Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
The Hockey Writers
Evaluating 6 Flyers as Potential Trade Deadline Chips
The holidays have passed, and despite a historically excellent West Coast trip, the Philadelphia Flyers have no rational expectations of earning a playoff spot in 2022-23. The NHL trade deadline on March 3 will be their most consequential date for the remainder of the season. Regardless of the outcome of an internal struggle over a possible “rebuild” in Philadelphia, general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher (or his hypothetical replacement) will certainly look to sell veteran pieces to Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Carry December Success Into 2023
The Seattle Kraken had a somewhat disappointing December, compiling a 4-7-1 record in their 12 games. This comes after an incredibly successful November, which saw them go 10-1-1 and firmly place them in a playoff spot at the quarter-mark of the season. Despite the record discrepancy, several players stood out...
The Hockey Writers
Keys Behind Hurricanes’ Recently Snapped 17-Game Point Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes had their historic 17-game point streak and an 11-game winning streak come to a halt after facing the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Hurricanes, who hadn’t lost a game in regulation since Nov. 23, were bound to lose eventually. What’s frustrating is that this was a winnable game for the ‘Canes.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Ryan Merkley
Heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then-prospect Ryan Merkley was seen as a bit of a wild card. While he undoubtedly had first-round talent, some scouts were hesitant on the offensively gifted defenseman, as there were questions regarding his play away from the puck, as well as his accountability when it came to some of his flaws.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Hischier Remains Focused on Improving as Leader
Strong, humble, selfless, and highly motivated. These are just some of the qualities that a good team captain possesses. Scott Stevens, Al MacInnis, and Darryl Sittler are all considered to be some of hockey’s best leaders. In the past, they have all talked about the importance of leading by example when it came to being their team’s captain. Another captain who preaches that same philosophy is New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Road Trip Offers up Close Look at Potential Trade Targets
For the second time in three weeks, the Boston Bruins are heading out to the West Coast for a three-game road trip. The trip is not starting out on a good note as the Black and Gold have lost first-line right wing Jake DeBrusk to a broken fibula. It is a blow to the NHL’s top team which will now have to rely on their depth until the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft can get back healthy.
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Back-to-Back Road Games
After having a nice stretch of home games in December, the Tampa Bay Lightning went on a three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year, starting with back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. They started out the first of the two games with a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday (Jan 3). However, they were not so fortunate on Wednesday (Jan 4) as they fell to the red-hot Wild 5-1.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll
The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
The Hockey Writers
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Nylander & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the player news from an up-and-down game last night. After the solid team defense the Maple Leafs have been employing much of the season, Tuesday’s 6-5 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues was far from what fans have been seeing from this team.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
The Calgary Flames have been enjoying a ton of success from their prospects this season, with more than five standouts. For the sake of this list, we will dive into the top five, how they’ve been doing, and the impact they will have on the future of the Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Schenn Keeps Getting Better With Age
One of the few positive stories coming out of the Vancouver Canucks organization this season is Luke Schenn. The now 33-year-old defenceman is on pace for his best campaign to help rejuvenate his career. In fact, he has played so well that he has developed into one of Vancouver’s top tradeable assets ahead of the 2022-23 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?
Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
