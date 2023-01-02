ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Oregon Psilocybin Program Might Be Halted By Land Use Regulations

Oregon Psilocybin Program: It has been two years since Oregon became the first state to authorize the use of psilocybin, a psychoactive compound present in some types of mushrooms, for medicinal purposes. Investors claim that land use regulations are contributing to the delay in the state’s first service center’s breaking ground.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

What Changed In Oregon Laws With The New Year?

Changed In Oregon Laws: On Jan. 1, Oregon’s new laws took effect. These laws address restitution for crime victims, workers’ compensation, and voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, fairer, and more affordable,” Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber said. “But, the work isn’t done. We look forward to delivering more progress for the people of Oregon in 2023.”
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.

Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Interstate 5 Is a Parking Lot. Use Congestion Pricing to Reduce Traffic and Pay for Public Transit.

Problem: Interstate 5 is a parking lot and TriMet is struggling. Idea: Use congestion pricing to reduce traffic and pay for better public transit. The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to build two megaprojects that the agency says would alleviate a major headache: traffic congestion. The price tags are dizzying: $1.45 billion to expand I-5 at the Rose Quarter, triple what was proposed in 2017; and the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, which engineers said in December would cost $5 billion to $7.5 billion, up 56% from previous estimates.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington

There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks

A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is […] The post Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he heard oral arguments from Oregon on a motion to allow the law’s background check provision to take effect even while the constitutionality of the Measure 114′s other elements were decided by the courts. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end. The so-called “Charleston loophole” allowed a man in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun in 2015 and kill nine Black parishioners at a church.
