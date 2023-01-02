Read full article on original website
How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners
Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
cxmtoday.com
WeBranding Debuts AI-Powered Digital Marketing Platform At CES
Leading smart technology companies show improved customer engagement driven by Adtarg’s data insights. WeBranding Global announced the company’s newest version of Adtarg, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing platform, which will debut at the Consumer Technology Association’s CES 2023. With millions generated in seed funding this year, the company’s industry-leading Customer Insight System (CIS) now includes the Market Listening System (MLS) and Voice of the Customer (VoC), designed to improve customer experiences and enhance e-commerce marketing strategies for global brands.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Workers Form Largest Union in the U.S. Video Game Industry
Microsoft’s first labor union in the U.S. was formed by a group of video game testers who work for the company’s subsidiary, ZeniMax Studios. The subsidiary consists of about 300 workers with the majority voting to join the union, making it the largest union in the video game industry in the U.S., according to the Communications Workers of America (CWA).
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
cxmtoday.com
Chipotle Entices Fans With Snapchat AR Lens, Menu Items
Chipotle is helping fans sustain healthy habits in 2023 with a wellness-oriented augmented reality experience. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is kicking off 2023 with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls that cater to contemporary wellness habits. The brand is also launching a wellness-inspired AR Lens on Snapchat to encourage fans to maintain healthy habits, plus it will reward 100,000 fans who participate with free guac.
ZDNet
How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)
UWB stands for Ultra Wide Band and is used as a short-range wireless communication protocol that's used to track the location of objects. UWB works by calculating locations within less than half an inch by measuring how long it takes short radio pulses to travel between one device and another. UWB was originally designed as a means to transfer data but its ability to track very precise positioning has made it quite useful for modern devices.
