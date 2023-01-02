Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Why Oregon Psilocybin Program Might Be Halted By Land Use Regulations
Oregon Psilocybin Program: It has been two years since Oregon became the first state to authorize the use of psilocybin, a psychoactive compound present in some types of mushrooms, for medicinal purposes. Investors claim that land use regulations are contributing to the delay in the state’s first service center’s breaking ground.
focushillsboro.com
What Changed In Oregon Laws With The New Year?
Changed In Oregon Laws: On Jan. 1, Oregon’s new laws took effect. These laws address restitution for crime victims, workers’ compensation, and voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, fairer, and more affordable,” Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber said. “But, the work isn’t done. We look forward to delivering more progress for the people of Oregon in 2023.”
Oregon’s second cohort of psychedelic facilitators to start training soon
In the November 2020 election, Oregon voters approved Measure 109.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023
When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
Study: Oregon was the No. 2 state with inbound moves in 2022
Data reveals that Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022
Idahoans Only Want The Marijuana From Oregon, Not The Responsibility
BOISE, Idaho - The campaign continues throughout the state of Oregon as two more counties before the end of the year voted to support the movement called "Greater Idaho" which would extend Idaho's western border. The Greater Idaho movement started in 2020 and according to their website greateridaho.org "we prompt...
focushillsboro.com
Inflation Will Have The Most Influence On Oregon House Rent In 2023
Oregon House Rent: The Oregon Senate measure that addressed rent hikes and was ultimately approved in 2019 might still have an effect in 2023. And it may be especially challenging for those who are dependent upon a fixed income. According to Senate Bill 608, often known as the “No Cause...
KXL
An Oregon Judge Is Doing The Right Thing To Ensure YOUR 2A Rights
A single Judge has preserved the firearms rights of four million Oregonians. State officials, all of them gun-hating liberal democrats, had planned to strip citizens of their rights December 8th…after the passage of ballot measure 114. Late yesterday, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended his Temporary Restraining Order against...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inflation means Oregon rent bill to have biggest impact yet in 2023
An Oregon Senate bill that passed in 2019 focusing on rent increases could have impact yet in 2023. And for people on fixed income, it could be particularly difficult. Oregon Senate Bill 608, also known as the “No Cause Eviction Protection and Rent Cap” bill, states landlords can increase rent by 7% plus inflation. Because of how bad inflation has been, it could add up to a possible 14.6% increase.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Still Pays For Development On Federal Property
Oregon Still Pays: That is not equivalent to the arrangement between Oregon and its federally-owned forest areas. It’s fairly comparable. 60% of Oregon’s forested areas are under the management of federal foresters. Numerous millions of acres require landscaping work. And Oregon is spending millions on the project with the federal government.
Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion
Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Community Colleges Support Their Students With Funding From The State
Oregon Community Colleges: Benefits from a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package are starting to trickle down to Oregon’s community college students. Future Ready Oregon, the state’s $200 million investment in job training and education, has allowed universities to begin providing free and reduced-price courses, support for student needs, and increased programming.
Comments / 3